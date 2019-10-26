ATLANTA – Slocomb native Jarvis Hayes, a senior defensive end, got his first career interception for the Trojans against Georgia State on Saturday night and finished the game with seven tackles.
Georgia State was driving deep into Troy territory in the final minute of the first quarter when Dan Ellington’s short pass went off the hands of tight end Aubry Payne. It was then tipped by Troy safety Dell Pettus before Hayes caught it on the rebound and returned it three yards to the Troy 17.
It led to the Trojans’ opening points of the game after D.K. Billingsley scored on a 10-yard run up the middle with 12:19 remaining in the first half to culminate a 9-play, 83-yard drive. It was Billingsley’s first touchdown since the third game of the season against Akron and tied the game at 7-7.
Georgia State got some payback, however, on the next drive when Payne caught a pass that went off the fingertips of Troy linebacker K.J. Robertson and took it 40 yards into the end zone to give the Panthers back the lead.
Going long: Kaleb Barker connected with Trey Eafford for a 64-yard completion down to the GSU 2 midway through the second quarter. Eafford was wide open over the middle and made a nice run weaving in and out of traffic despite appearing to be favoring a leg. It marked the longest play from scrimmage this season for Troy, the longest pass completion for Barker and the longest catch for Eafford. When Billingsley got loose for a 53-yard run over the right side down to the Georgia State 29 early in the second quarter, it was the longest run from scrimmage for the Trojans this season. Reggie Todd returned a kickoff 79 yards to the Georgia State 21 with 3:30 left in the game. It was the longest kickoff of the season for the Trojans. Todd had a 69-yard return against Southern Miss for a touchdown.
Injury report: Troy defensive tackle Travis Sailo went down with an injury with 7:37 left in the first quarter and had to be helped off the field and into the medical tent with an apparent leg injury. He later returned to action. Offensive guard Kirk Kelley got banged up midway through the second quarter, but returned to action to begin the second half. Pettus went down with an injury with 5:54 to play before the half, but walked off the field on his own and went straight to the locker room. With 3:29 to play in the third quarter, left tackle Austin Stidham went down with an injury and walked slowly off the field. Defensive end Antonio Showers had to be helped off the field in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.
Big foot: Dothan native Jack Martin continues to be a weapon for the Trojans. The freshman who starred during his prep days at Northview booted his first three kickoffs for touchbacks against the Panthers. His fourth was an onside kick attempt, which didn’t go the necessary 10 yards as Georgia State took over at the Troy 43. Martin’s fifth kick, after Troy pulled within 38-27 with 9:03 left, was caught for a fair catch inside the 10 and was spotted at the 25. Martin’s final kick of in the game was an onside kick that Georgia State fell on at the 50.
Serving time: Troy strong safety Melvin Tyus had to sit for the first half of the game due to being called for targeting in the third quarter of the Trojans’ last game against South Alabama. Tyus started the second half against Georgia State and recorded four tackles.
Good hands: Troy receiver Khalil McClain was a key target in catching eight passes for 128 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Tight TD: Troy tight end A.J. Lewis, a junior, caught a 23-yard touchdown pass in the opening minute of the fourth quarter for his second career touchdown. His other came against Akron in the third game of the season.
Tackling machine: Linebacker Carlton Martial continues to lead the way on defense for the Trojans. The sophomore registered seven tackles in the first half and five in the second to earn a team-high 12 for the game.
Oops: On a Georgia State kickoff after the Panthers took a 35-14 lead, Troy’s Timmie Gibson let the ball slip through his arms at the goal line and the ball rolled out of bounds at the 2.
