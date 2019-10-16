TROY – New Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill attended his first Troy football game on Wednesday night and was impressed with the atmosphere as the Trojans hosted South Alabama in a nationally televised contest.
“Walking around before the game and all of the energy – the students are unbelievable,” Gill said of the student section being packed. “The facility is awesome. I think it’s a great night for Troy in terms of putting on a good show for ESPN2.”
Gill said the exposure the conference gets with the mid-week TV games is important.
“Especially on a night like tonight when we’re the only game in town,” Gill said. “Every person who loves sports is watching this football game. The Sun Belt is a great brand of football and we’re doing everything we possibly can to make sure the whole nation knows what great football it is.”
Picking it: When Troy cornerback Will Sunderland intercepted a pass late in the first half, it marked the 61st for the Trojans since the 2016 season, ranking second most in the nation. It was Sunderland’s second pick of the season. In the first minute of the fourth quarter, Sunderland intercepted a pass and returned it 29 yards for a score.
Outta there: Troy safety Melvin Tyus was called for targeting with four minutes left in the third quarter when he collided with receiver Jalen Tolbert at the goal line on an incompletion. Tyus was ejected from the game and must sit out the first half of the next game against Georgia State.
Catching on: Troy receiver Kaylon Geiger caught a 1-yard pass for the first touchdown of the game in the opening minute of the second quarter and had a 15-yard TD catch with 9:25 to play in the third quarter to mark his fourth touchdown of the season.
Wiregrass Jaguars: Former Dale County standout Jeffery Whatley, a senior starter at defensive end for South Alabama, recorded three tackles against the Trojans through the first three quarters, including a tackle for loss. Whatley entered the game with 17 tackles on the season. Former Charles Henderson running back Jared Wilson, a redshirt freshman for the Jaguars, had one carry in the first half but was dropped without a gain during the trip to his hometown.
Goal-line stands: The Troy defense came up big on the Jaguars’ first drive of the game, keeping the visitors out of the end zone after South Alabama reached the 1 on a first-and-goal play with a 9-yard run. The Trojans then flexed their muscles, keeping the Jaguars out of the end zone on two stops on runs up the middle for no gain before South Alabama settled on a short field goal to tie the game at 3-3.
Midway through the second quarter, the defense came through again on a similar situation. South Alabama reached the 1 on a 2-yard run, but then two rushes up the middle resulted in no gain and a 2-yard loss. The Jaguars went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 3, but a pass over the middle was high and incomplete.
Injury report: Troy wide receiver Reggie Todd, who caught three passes for 44 yards in the first half, wasn’t in on the final Trojan drive of the second quarter and appeared to be nursing some sort of injury on the sidelines. Todd had two kickoff returns for 55 yards in the opening half. He did return to action in the second half.
Basketball boost: New Troy basketball coach Scott Cross was leading the cheers in front of the student section, wearing a Trojan football helmet and a football jersey with the No. 15. Cross had encouraged fans on his Twitter account to show up for the game and informed he would be among the students cheering on the team.
Good start: Troy won the coin toss for the first time this season and elected to receive. It paid off, as the Trojans marched down the field on the opening drive for the first points of the game as Tyler Sumpter nailed a 31-yard field goal to complete a 12-play, 58-yard drive.
Up next: Troy gets back into action a week from Saturday with a visit to Georgia State. The game time has been set for 6 p.m. CDT in Atlanta.
