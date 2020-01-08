TROY – Rusty Whitt has been charged with leading the Troy football strength and conditioning efforts, head coach Chip Lindsey announced Wednesday. Whitt joins the Troy staff following one season at Army and three years at Texas Tech.
Whitt spent the 2019 season as the assistant football strength and conditioning coach at Army following three seasons as the head strength and conditioning coach for the Texas Tech football program from 2016-18.
Whitt oversaw a staff of three full-time assistants as well as a graduate assistant. Whitt’s staff also worked closely with the Texas Tech athletic training and nutrition programs.
In addition to his expertise in the weight room, Whitt comes to Troy following a decorated career as a Special Forces Sergeant in the United States Army. He served as a Senior Special Forces Communication Sergeant in the 10th Special Forces Group and was a member of the U.S. Army from August 2003 to January 2009 where he was deployed to Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) V and VI.
Prior to his arrival at Texas Tech, Whitt spent six seasons as the head strength and conditioning coach at Louisiana. The Ragin’ Cajuns won the 2013 Sun Belt Conference title and four straight New Orleans Bowls during his tenure.
Troy kicker enters transfer portal
Troy kicker and punter Tyler Sumpter announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer.
“Troy has been a great experience and I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds,” he tweeted.
Sumpter has handled most of the placekicking and punting duties the past two seasons for the Trojans.
Troy Women’s Basketball
Troy earns victory at ULM
MONROE, La. – Jasmine Robinson led balanced Troy with 13 points and Amber Rivers was next with 12 to help the Trojans earn a tough 72-65 win at ULM on Wednesday night.
Troy improved to 12-2, 3-0 in the Sun Belt. ULM, which led 36-35 at halftime, fell to 2-12 and 0-3.
Troy shot just 32 percent from the field (23-for-71), but overwhelmed the Warhawks on the offensive glass. Troy enjoyed a 24-11 edge there and outrbounded ULM 46-37 overall.
That led to a dominant 28-2 advantage for the Trojans on second-chance points.
Troy Men’s Basketball
Trojans play at home Thursday for first time since pre-Christmas
The Troy Trojans men’s basketball program returns to Trojan Arena on Thursday night for the first time since Dec. 21, a 6 p.m. game against Little Rock.
Thursday’s matchup will be Troy's fourth game in a week and one of 10 January matchups for the Trojans (6-10, 2-3 Sun Belt).
Troy is coming off a road win at Texas State on Monday night.
Little Rock is 11-5 overall and 5-0 in league play. UALR brings a six-game winning streak into Trojan Arena.
Troy next plays Saturday at 4 p.m. at Arkansas State.
