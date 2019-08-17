TROY – It didn’t take long for Troy defensive lineman Will Choloh to feel the offense’s intensity in Saturday’s scrimmage.
“I feel like we did great,” Choloh said, speaking for the defense following the closed two-hour scrimmage in Veterans Memorial Stadium, “but our offense really came to play today. They had a lot of good plays.”
This scrimmage featured more situational play – down-and-distance scenarios, red zone, short yardage, goal line, etc. – and more work with the 1s and 2s than the full-squad rotations last week.
“I thought we had a good second scrimmage. Both sides made plays at times and, obviously, both sides have things to clean up,” Troy head coach Chip Lindsey said. “But I was really pleased with the way we responded up front in the O-line. We ended up having some penalties toward the end that I didn’t like that stalled a couple drives out, but overall I thought they played better.”
That veteran group didn’t fare as well last Saturday, but responded in several key areas, particularly in short yardage.
“It wasn’t anything new – no new play – it’s just an attitude,” Lindsey said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re teaching and coaching an attitude when we’re in short yardage that we’re going to be physical and get movement at the point of contact. Last week we didn’t do that. Today we did a little better with that.”
Veteran running back B.J. Smith, the preseason Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year, tried to take the blame for last week’s running game woes.
“That was me just falling in my bad ways,” Smith said after Saturday’s scrimmage. “We overemphasized third-and-short, fourth-and-short, to run with a little extra aggression to move the chains. I didn’t do too good of a job last week, but we all did good today.”
Lindsey said he was pleased with the progress.
“I thought our running backs did a nice job in the passing game and running the football, too,” the coach said.
To be sure, the offense didn’t dominate. Lindsey said he was impressed with the defensive front seven, which was also very good in the first scrimmage.
“I thought at times they were pretty good up front, putting pressure on the quarterback,” Lindsey said. “I think our linebackers really did a nice job. I know we got down here with a red zone period inside the 5, Carlton (Martial) made some really good plays. I’m sure he had a lot of help. He just seems to find the ball. I was really pleased with that.
“We tried to be physical and just run it in when they know it and we know it, just to get some work on the goal line. I was pleased with both sides on that.”
Smith said he liked the situational scenarios.
“That was one thing coach Lindsey and (running backs) coach (Brian) Blackmon wanted us to realize was we’re going get in games and we’ll have to know what we need to do and what we don’t need to do,” Smith said. “I think we feel pretty good leaving the field today.”
Quarterback Kaleb Barker and the offense did make more explosive plays and was better on third down in the second scrimmage, Lindsey said.
“We actually made some plays in space,” Lindsey said. “I thought Kaleb made some plays in the passing game. I thought he made really good decisions except one – which I was really disappointed in.
“I thought we had guys who made some plays down the field. (Receiver) Demontrez (Brown) comes to mind; he made a few catches. Bret Clark made a nice catch. Without seeing the film, those are the two that come to mind.”
Choloh said the offensive line is great competition for the defensive front every day.
“We know that we can rely on our offense just like how they can rely on the defense,” he said. “I already know this is the best O-line in the Sun Belt and they know this is the best D-line in the Sun Belt. We compete every day and we know that this is the best action we’ll get all year.”
Lindsey said his team is still a work in progress, but he has noticed that progress.
“I think we made some improvements,” the coach said. “We’re two weeks away from the game. We’ve still got a lot of work to do. I’m really excited about where we’re headed.”
Wait and see: Defensive coordinator Brandon Hall said he was withholding judgment on his unit until after he saw the film.
“I don’t think we had an edge like we had last Saturday,” Hall said. “There’ll be some good and bad. The biggest thing is I wanted to see how we’d tackle in space.”
But even that is hard to evaluate live, he said.
“It’s hard to tell because the quarterback’s not live,” the coordinator said. “Sometimes plays get extended because we’ve got to let it play out. We need the quarterbacks to throw the football. … Hopefully, I’ll see good effort and guys pushing.
“This morning we wanted to keep our starters in for extended drives and get them tired and see how they’re able to focus and keep going. … I try not to be a Debbie Downer yet until I see it. The biggest thing is I think we’ve got to come out and get going quicker. We were kind of flat when we started.”
Head start: The Trojans began introducing some concepts for the season opener against Campbell on Aug. 31 at practice Thursday and Friday and a bit during the scrimmage.
“We did some today, as far as scheme and plays we were running – just to get a head start,” Lindsey said. “Next week we’ll clean up the scrimmage and we’re in preparation mode for Campbell and Week 1. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Big day: Saturday was big for several reasons. After the scrimmage, coaches and teammates signed autographs from 1-3 p.m. during the Trojans’ Fan Day in Trojan Arena. And the annual draw down fundraiser was held in the arena starting a 6 p.m.
“It’s an exciting day. We get a chance to scrimmage and a lot of our parents come in this weekend, which is really nice,” Lindsey said. “We had a good turnout there. Then we get to go to Fan Day and meet our fans.
“I told our guys, you never know the relationships you make that last forever, interact with our fans and have a good time. We’ve got some of the best fans in the country. And tonight we’ve got the draw down. It’s always exciting, a lot of people come in town for that. Big weekend here at Troy and then in two weeks it gets even bigger.”
