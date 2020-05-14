TROY – He’s been “one of the guys” on a talented Troy offensive line for the past three seasons.
With three senior starters and a fourth senior departed from that unit, Dylan Bradshaw of Enterprise is eager to take the next step in his development when the Trojans return to action this fall.
“Dylan Bradshaw, his job at center, he’s a smart, tough guy,” Trojan head coach Chip Lindsey said on a recent Zoom teleconference. “He’s a TKG – a Troy Kind of Guy.
“Will do anything we ask him to do. He’s a huge part of what we do up front. He’s smart. He’s a huge piece of it.”
Bradshaw, at 6-foot-3, 292 pounds, will be a fifth-year senior this season. He knows the Trojans must replace a lot of starts and plenty of experience without Kirk Kelley, Tristan Crowder, J.L. Gaston and Bobby Klemm.
“They were here in the previous four years I have been here,” Bradshaw said at the most recent Trojan Talk earlier this week. “They groomed me well and showed me how to be a leader in certain situations.
“I am eager and excited for this role this year. In my fifth year, this is something I have always looked forward to doing.”
He also said he expects Troy’s offensive line to not take any steps back this season, despite some new faces. Left tackle Austin Stidham has started the past two seasons and sophomore guard/center Jake Andrews played a lot last season as a redshirt freshman.
“All four guys around me on the offensive line are going to be rock steady,” Bradshaw said. “Austin Stidham has been steady for two years. Guys like Jake Andrews and Jordan Chapman is going to be huge coming in from JUCO. He had five great spring practices. We have a battle going at right tackle and whoever takes over there is going to be great.”
Lindsey, too, has high expectations for the offensive line.
“I think it is going to be a good unit. Obviously, those guys have got to continue to grow, gel and play together. That is kind of what happens in fall camp,” the coach said.
Bradshaw, Stidham and Andrews form an experienced nucleus, he said.
“Plus, the addition of Jordan Chapman and Toryque Bateman – and I thought Bubba Hudson had a great five days, I thought he made strides,” Lindsey added. “Sometimes the light comes on for guys who have the opportunity to be a starter. Bateman knew he was competing to be a starter. He was motivated and for five practices I told myself he’s getting better.”
The coach also noted his confidence level in offensive coordinator and O-line coach Ryan Pugh couldn’t be higher.
Bradshaw said his routine during the pandemic “has been different.”
“It is nice to catch up with family that we miss time with due to school and football,” he said this week. “Aside from working out and keep yourself busy, my hobby was that I got turkey hunt as much as I wanted to.”
He’s also been working out on his own and with anybody he can get.
“We constructed a rack at Grant Betts’ house, so I have been up here more,” Bradshaw said. “It’s been a challenge and it’s been different.”
