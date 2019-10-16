TROY – Maybe it wasn’t the prettiest performance early, but Troy’s 37-13 victory over rival South Alabama on Wednesday night sure makes the rest of the season look a bit brighter.
And doesn’t the Belt look shiny this morning?
Troy improved to 3-3 overall, 1-1 in the Sun Belt Conference. The Trojans beat South Alabama for the first time in The Vet since 2013 in the annual “Battle for the Belt.” The Jaguars, who have lost five in a row, fell to 1-6 and 0-3.
Troy’s Kaylon Geiger caught touchdown passes of 1 and 15 yards from quarterback Kaleb Barker. Cornerback Will Sunderland returned after being knocked out of the game with a scary-looking collision to intercept a pass and return it 29 yards for a clinching touchdown in front of 23,182.
The Trojans led 16-10 at halftime and expanded that lead with their first drive of the third quarter.
Barker hit Geiger on a 15-yard deep slant for the touchdown to cap a 10-play, 87-yard march in just 2:47. That gave the Trojans a 23-10 lead.
South Alabama’s Frankie Onate missed a 45-yard field goal attempt, but two plays later Travis Reed picked off Barker’s overthrown pass and returned it 17 yards to the Troy 36.
The Jaguars converted that opportunity into three points on Onate’s 31-yard field goal that cut Troy’s lead to 23-13 late in the third quarter.
Pat Richardson alertly recovered an onside kick for Troy, which missed a field goal on that short-field possession. However, Sunderland intercepted Cephus Johnson’s pass along the left sideline and returned it to the end zone for a 30-13 lead.
A fired-up Troy defense stopped the Jags on fourth-and-1 with 12:19 remaining. That seemed to take the steam out of the visitors.
Trojan backup running back Trevon Woolfolk added his first career touchdown as he ran through two tackles on a 4-yard touchdown run with 4:09 left to make it 37-13. Woolfolk’s TD ended a 12-play, 69-yard drive that took 7:47 off the clock.
Tyler Sumpter was 3-for-3 in the first half on field goals, sending the Trojans into halftime with a 16-10 advantage despite Barker’s fumble that set up a South Alabama touchdown.
Sumpter connected from 31, 22 and 29 yards in the first 30 minutes. He missed a field goal try in the second half.
His 31-yarder capped a 12-play, 58-yard drive with the opening kickoff as the Trojans tried to set a balanced tone early. Troy ran the ball eight times on that first drive – two carries by Jabir Daughtry-Frye, who played for the first time since he was hurt early in the Southern Miss game.
South Alabama answered with a field goal on its opening possession, an 11-play, 58-yard march that took 5:23 off the clock. Onate’s 17-yard field goal after a nice defensive stand by Troy left the game tied 3-3.
Troy followed with the first touchdown of the game, a 14-play march that featured two third-and-1 conversions before Barker hit Geiger on another third-and-1 pass play in the near right corner of the end zone for a TD. The extra point put Troy up 10-3 with 14:17 left in the first half.
South Alabama came back with a 17-play, 72-yard march that took 7:16 off the clock. However, a goal-line stand turned away the Jaguars. Travis Sailo and Elgin Griffin stopped Tra Minter on second-and-goal from the 1. On third down, 6-foot-5 quarterback Cephus Johnson was stopped in the backfield by Will Choloh. On fourth down, Johnson threw incomplete for Jalen Tolbert in the end zone and Sailo hurried his throw.
Three plays later, however, Barker double-pumped and dropped the football. South Alabama’s D.J. DeShazor recorded on the 3-yard line. The Jags cashed in that opportunity when Kawaan Baker ran around right end and dove across the goal line for a 10-all tie with 6:07 on the clock.
Troy converted on fourth-and-1 at its own 36 on the ensuing drive, but Barker’s long pass for Luke Whittemore was picked off by South Alabama’s Travis Reed at the 22.
Two plays later, Sunderland picked off Johnson and set up the Trojans at their own 49. Barker drove the Trojans inside the Jags’ 10, helped by completions of 19 and 18 yards to Bret Clark, but the drive stalled and Sumpter’s 22-yard field goal broke the tie with 1:08 left in the half.
South Alabama went three-and-out and a short punt gave Troy the ball back at the Jags’ 49 with 47 seconds left. The Trojans got as close as the 12 before Sumpter’s 29-yarder sent them into the locker room up 16-10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.