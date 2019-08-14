TROY – Former player Junior Louissaint returns to Troy as the football sideline reporter on the Troy Sports Radio Network, Trojans athletics director Brent Jones announced Wednesday.
Louissaint, a native of Miami, Fla., played on Troy’s 2003 and 2004 squads under head coach Larry Blakeney and was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team following his senior season.
As a senior, Louissaint, an offensive lineman, made national headlines and highlights when he picked up a fumble and went 63 yards for a touchdown in Troy’s victory over No. 19 Missouri. That play eventually was a finalist for the Pontiac Game-Changing Performance of the Year.
Louissaint played in the Canadian Football League and the Arena Football League. He joins “Voice of the Trojans” Barry McKnight, analyst Jerry Miller and studio host Doug Amos as the broadcast team for the 2019 season. McKnight returns for his 18th season as the play-by-play voice for Troy Athletics, while Miller is in his 27th season on the broadcast team and Amos returns for his fourth season.
