TROY – Troy junior pitcher Levi Thomas was selected by the San Diego Padres with the 109th pick in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft on Thursday evening.
Thomas becomes the sixth Trojan in program history selected in the top five rounds of the draft.
The native of Cullman finished with a career 2.98 ERA and 185 strikeouts compared to just 53 walks, a ratio of 3.5:1. With a 12-3 record, his .800 win percentage is tied for the 10th-best mark in school history. He held opposing batters to a .209 batting average in his 34 appearances as a Trojan.
"Levi earned the opportunity to play professionally through his hard work and commitment while here at Troy,” Troy head coach Mark Smartt said. “From his first day on campus, he worked hard to improve in every way on and off the field.
“He has incredible makeup which will serve him well during his professional journey. I am confident that Levi will continue to work, grow and improve over the next few years and will make the San Diego organization better. He will long be remembered at Troy for his outstanding performances on the mound and his impact in the locker room.”
Thomas burst onto the national scene with an impressive 2020 season, despite making just four starts before the season was abruptly ended due to COVID-19.
The Collegiate Baseball All-American posted a miniscule ERA of 0.39, a top-15 mark in the country in 2020. Thomas amassed 42 strikeouts in 23.0 innings, the 10th-most nationally, while holding opposing batters to a .117 batting average. His WHIP of 0.65 was the 17th-best in the nation this season.
Thomas earned back-to-back Sun Belt Pitcher of the week honors to open the season and was also named a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week after beginning the year with seven consecutive strikeouts on way to fanning a career-high 14 batters in five innings on Opening Night.
The righty turned more heads when he allowed no runs in 6.0 innings at No. 1 Florida. Thomas didn't give up a run until his fourth start of the year against Michigan State at the Cox Diamond Invitational, an outing where he still struck out 11 batters in six innings.
Thomas joins Brandon Lockridge, Mike Felix, Jorge Soto, Nate Moore and David Bond as the school's only players selected in the top five rounds of the draft. Felix remains Troy's highest pick as he was chosen 48th overall (second round) by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2006.
