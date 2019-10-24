TROY — Very quietly, the embattled Troy defense has improved over the past month.
The Trojans (3-3, 1-1 Sun Belt) have given up just five points total in the fourth quarter in their past four games — and just 22 total points in the second halves of those contests.
A combination of things have led to the improvement, particularly in Troy’s young secondary, head coach Chip Lindsey and defensive coordinator Brandon Hall said Tuesday.
“I really think just experience,” Lindsey said. “Personally, too, the different types of teams we’re playing. We kind of got a barrage of throwing there for two games with Arkansas State, who maybe has the best three receivers as far as our league, and Southern Miss and those two guys they have. Plus, both of them have quarterbacks who can get them the ball.”
The secondary had a rash of injuries to overcome early. Troy has started 20 different players on defense this season. Seven of those have come at cornerback and safety. The secondary has made progress despite the setbacks.
“Will Sunderland, he’s finally I think getting some confidence and coming into his own,” the coach said of the senior transfer cornerback from Oklahoma who intercepted two passes, including a fourth-quarter pick six against South Alabama. “That was a big night for him.
“We’ve rotated a couple guys at the other (cornerback) spot over there — O’shai (Fletcher) and Jawon (McDowell).”
Sunderland had battled cold or flu the week before the South Alabama game. He said he knew what was coming on his big interception.
“Honestly, it was easy because all week, me and (cornerbacks) coach (Ray) Brown, coach Hall, the whole defense, we watched film twice a day, three times a day. I already knew what type of route they were running,” Sunderland said.
At safety, redshirt freshman Jaquez Dunmore started two games when injuries piled up. True freshman Dell Pettus continues to develop and has started the last four games.
“I’m more and more impressed with him every day. He’s becoming pretty steady for us,” Lindsey said.
Standout linebacker Carlton Martial practically lights up when asked about Pettus, who is second on the team with 30 tackles, behind Martial’s 59.
“It’s crazy to see how much he has progressed from the first time he started playing until now,” Martial said of the safety from Harvest. “It’s amazing to watch him play every game.”
“He goes pretty much every play of the game for the last three weeks now,” Hall said. “He doesn’t complain. He’s also on special teams. He plays hard from the first to last play. …
“Every week, he learns something new, a little bit more about the game. He’s having fun. He loves playing football. Every week, I think he gets a little more comfortable.”
Senior Melvin Tyus is a rock at safety, but will not play in the first half after being ejected for targeting in the second half against South Alabama.
“What’s funny is three of those four you would not anticipate they were going to start for us,” Lindsey said. “Now as the season’s going they’re playing better and I think that’s going to help us down the road. … When you see those guys, the negative is they have to play now. The positive is the future’s good — and the rest of this year.”
Hall said there’s nothing like game reps.
“They start to see things over and over again. You can’t practice everything. You just can’t,” Hall said. “The thing about this conference is it’s an offensive conference. Everybody is unique and you get option one week, the next week you get five-wides. For us, you have limited time to practice things.
“The more experience that you have in the back end and the more times those guys see it, not so much in practice, but they’re able to, ‘All right, they motioned to empty,’ or ‘Hey, they went to four-by.’ Whatever it is, there’s that recall that we don’t have to go over to the sidelines and make an adjustment every single play.”
It’s not just recognition and adjustment. Hall said the communication has noticeably improved — which goes back to experience.
“When you’re unsure, you’re the last guy who is going to talk,” the coordinator said. “When you have four guys back there that are unsure, there’s not a whole lot of communication. As guys begin to become more confident, they’ll talk more. The biggest thing in the back end is communication.”
