TROY – Kickoff times for five of Troy’s six home games for this upcoming season have been set, although all game times are subject to change due to the Sun Belt Conference’s television deal with ESPN.
Troy’s first two games at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Sept. 5 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and on Sept. 19 versus NC State are set for 6 p.m. Following a trip to rival South Alabama, the Trojans return home on Oct. 8 against Texas State on ESPNU in a game that is still TBA for kickoff time.
The Trojans host ULM on Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. before the final two home games of the season – Georgia State on Oct. 24 and Coastal Carolina on Nov. 14 - shift to 2:30 p.m. kickoffs.
