Holly Ward, one of the top pitchers in Mississippi State history, has been named Troy’s new softball pitching coach, head coach Beth Mullins announced Monday.
Following her playing career, Ward played professionally for Scrap Yard Fast Pitch before returning to Mississippi State as a coach last season.
Ward holds multiple Mississippi State records and ranks in the top 10 in numerous other single-season and career categories – she is the school record holder for shutouts and perfect games. A native of Haleyville, Ala., Ward started 23 games as a senior for the Bulldogs and posted a 1.43 ERA, which ranked 23rd nationally and was the fourth-lowest in Mississippi State history.
She finished her career ranked in the top 10 in shutouts, perfect games, innings pitched, strikeouts, saves, complete games, no-hitters, opponent batting average, wins, strikeouts/seven innings and games started.
