Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT/100 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN GENEVA AND HOUSTON COUNTIES IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA...EASTERN RANDOLPH...SOUTHWESTERN MITCHELL... NORTHWESTERN LEE...CALHOUN...EARLY...NORTHERN SEMINOLE...NORTH CENTRAL DECATUR...MILLER...WESTERN DOUGHERTY...BAKER AND TERRELL COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA... AT 131 PM EDT/1231 PM CDT/, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 8 MILES SOUTH OF PLAINS TO MORGAN TO NEAR ASHFORD, MOVING EAST AT 55 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... COLQUITT, COTTONWOOD, MORGAN, BLAKELY, DAWSON, DOTHAN, DONALSONVILLE, GENEVA, HARTFORD, TAYLOR, ASHFORD, SLOCOMB, COWARTS, EDISON, ARLINGTON, WEBB, SHELLMAN, COLUMBIA, LEARY AND SMITHVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT/300 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA...AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH