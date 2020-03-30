Troy logo

The ninth annual Troy University Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has been postponed until Saturday, July 18 in Trojan Arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 25.

The class consists of Barney Burnett (golf), Nancy Dansby Swanson (women's tennis/women’s basketball), Rachel Hassan Gravel (volleyball), Max Howell (football), Mark King (football) and Jude Rinaldi (baseball).

Seats for the ceremony in Trojan Arena can be purchased for $100 each and tables can be purchased for $800. Sponsorships are also available for the evening. For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact Helen Shirey at 334-670-3482.

