The ninth annual Troy University Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has been postponed until Saturday, July 18 in Trojan Arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 25.
The class consists of Barney Burnett (golf), Nancy Dansby Swanson (women's tennis/women’s basketball), Rachel Hassan Gravel (volleyball), Max Howell (football), Mark King (football) and Jude Rinaldi (baseball).
Seats for the ceremony in Trojan Arena can be purchased for $100 each and tables can be purchased for $800. Sponsorships are also available for the evening. For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact Helen Shirey at 334-670-3482.
