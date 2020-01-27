TROY — Cory Gill could be the feel-good story of the season for the Troy Trojans baseball team.
On the other hand, he could also be the story where you shake your head and wonder what might have been.
The senior pitcher from Cottonwood is coming off an injury that limited his effectiveness in the second half of the 2019 season.
“My arm did start feeling kind of rough toward the middle of the season last year,” Gill said. “We did rehab for it, we checked it out and we had surgery on it.
“The rehab process is going well. I’m working hard with (trainer) Lance (Perkins), really hard on it. Every day is getting better. Been throwing and it’s getting better and better.”
He still hasn’t thrown off the mound yet. Troy coaches and trainers are going slow with Gill, who was redshirted for his true junior campaign in 2018 due to injury.
He responded with a fine 2019 season in which he went 7-3 with five saves. He strung together six straight wins over Maine, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana, Texas State, Georgia State and Appalachian State and had a 1.80 ERA in that stretch.
He finished the season with 73 innings pitched, second behind Levi Thomas’ 80 2/3. He was a second team All-Sun Belt selection.
“He’s battled injury throughout his career. He has played almost every single role on the mound you could play,” Troy head coach Mark Smartt said last week on the eve of the Trojans’ starting practice.
“As a freshman he did a little bit of everything. As a sophomore he was our closer and did a great job. He had to sit out a year. He came back, he started as our closer last year and ended up pitching on Friday night in the No. 1 slot. He’s done great in all those roles.”
Gill smiled when asked about playing all those roles.
“I have been all over the place in the pitching staff.,” he said. “I mean, that doesn’t really bother me. I’ll go wherever they need me to go. Whatever role I’m in I’m going to give my best and do my best to help the team.”
He’s been effective in each of those roles. He had 14 appearances, including seven starts as a true freshman in 2016. In his sophomore season, he made 24 appearances, all in relief. He was named the Louisville Slugger National Player of the Week on May 1 after striking out 12 batters in six perfect innings at No. 5 Auburn and Coastal Carolina.
His tenacity and ability to challenge hitters and still record outs are qualities Gill has always had. He has a 3.95 ERA in his Troy career with 178 strikeouts and an 11-7 win-loss record. He also has an impressive career 0.70 WHIP (walks plus hits to innings pitched ratio).
“He’s extremely talented, but he hasn’t been healthy. This unhealthy situation lingered into the fall, now it’s into the preseason,” Smartt said. “He could be a wild card for our club, because if he can come back and get close to full health he’s a weapon.
“I don’t even know what role that could be in. But I know if we’ve got a healthy Cory Gill — and my goal right now is by the conference season, mid-March — and if we can have a 10-week stretch of him playing a vital role, he can make an impact. We’re hoping for the good story.”
Gill knows he has to be patient, no matter how hard that is at the outset of a season.
“Obviously, it won’t be by the first weekend. We’re pushing hopefully toward three weeks in, maybe,” he said. “We’re seeing how it goes day by day. It’s getting better every day. Just got to keep working.”
The fifth-year senior is excited about this team and its potential.
“We have a lot of incoming players who are going to fill a lot of roles and be exceptional,” Gill said. “Everybody’s really working hard. We’ve got a couple guys swinging the bat.
“They’re sending them out of the park and really, really easily and that excites all the pitchers. It makes our job a little bit easier.”
As for the pitching staff, which was hit harder by graduation than the regular lineup, Gill again pointed to the newcomers.
“We have a bunch of guys coming in that will fill a lot of roles — just like with the bats,” he said. “I’d like to say we’re going to be the best. Obviously, we’ll see when it gets here. We’re going to be pretty good.”
The Trojans will be even better if Gill is contributing.
