TROY - The Troy's men basketball team will host cross-state rival South Alabama on Friday night in a nationally televised game on ESPN2 beginning at 8 p.m.
All Trojan fans coming to Trojan Arena on Friday are asked to show their support by wearing white Troy gear.
The First 2,000 fans will receive a WHITE OUT Game t-shirt courtesy of Premier Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Troy Bank & Trust, Publix, Alfa Insurance, The Vance Law Firm and Horn Beverage
Gates will open at 6 p.m., one hour earlier than normal for fans to arrive early
Tickets will be $5 for both reserved and general admission.
Troy women on roll: On Wednesday night, Troy improved to 18-3 on the year and 9-1 in the Sun Belt Conference with its 77-65 victory over ULM.
The victory improves upon their program best start this season and keeps them alone atop the Sun Belt standings.
The Trojans, ranked 16th in the latest College Insider Mid-Major Top 25 poll, had a strong showing Wednesday night against the Warhawks, shooting 43 percent on 29-of-67 shooting. They were led offensively by Alexus Dye who scored a team-high 16 points while grabbing six boards.
Japonica James finished second in scoring with 14 while Kayla Robinson and Jasmine Robinson scored 11 and 10 respectively. James led the team in rebounds with eight while also going 4-of-6 from the free throw line. As a team the Trojans grabbed 49 rebounds, their lowest total since grabbing 47 against Louisiana back on Jan. 11.
