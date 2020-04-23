Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN DALE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA... SOUTHERN COFFEE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA... GENEVA COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA... WESTERN HOUSTON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA... NORTHWESTERN WALTON COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA... NORTHERN HOLMES COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA... * UNTIL 400 PM CDT. * AT 103 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED GAUGES INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. THREE TO FOUR INCHES OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS. SOURCE...RADAR AND AUTOMATED GAUGES. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... DALEVILLE, DOTHAN, GENEVA, ENTERPRISE, HARTFORD, TAYLOR, MIDLAND CITY, KINSEY, SLOCOMB, SAMSON, COWARTS, WEBB, PINCKARD, MALVERN, REHOBETH, PAXTON, CLAYHATCHEE, GRIMES, KINSTON AND ESTO. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED