Troy basketball coach Scott Cross added another shooting star to his recruiting class when the anticipated paperwork of Antwan Burnett, a 6-6 wing from Sidney Lanier of Montgomery, arrived on Thursday.
Burnett, who committed last weekend, averaged 22 points, 11 rebounds and three assists for the Poets this past season.
An explosive scorer, Burnett led Alabama during a 118-97 win in the Alabama-Mississippi all-star game in mid-March with 25 points and 10 rebounds in earning Most Valuable Player honors. During the game, he was 11-of-19 shooting from the floor, which included a pair of made 3-pointers.
“We are extremely excited to sign another great basketball player out of our own backyard in Montgomery,” Cross was quoted in a Troy media release.
“AB is a 6'6" strong wing that is relentless attacking the basket, but he is also a very good 3-point shooter. AB has also been a high-level football player throughout high school which has helped develop him into a tough guy on the basketball court.
“Coach Brian Williams at Lanier has developed AB into a force on the court that can score both inside and out. AB will give us a physical presence on the perimeter, and should cause a lot of matchup problems for opposing defenses.”
Burnett joins five earlier signees in comprising what’s being thought of as one of the top signing classes in Troy basketball history.
Last week, the Trojans inked in-state products Duke Miles, a point guard from Robert E. Lee, and Pinson Valley’s Kam Woods, who averaged 38.1 points this past season in being named the Class 6A Player of the Year.
They joined the Tyler (Texas) Junior College duo of Rory Panntophlet (forward) and Keiffer Punter (guard), along with South Grand Prairie High (Texas) forward Christian Turner.
Troy still has one open slot for another signee in this class. The Trojans return six players from last season's team, which finished with a 9-22 overall record, 5-15 in Sun Belt Conference play during the first year with Cross at the helm.
