Troy University’s basketball program finished off the week with a slam dunk when coveted in-state product Kam Woods, the two-time Class 6A Player of the Year from Pinson Valley, inked with the Trojans on Friday morning.
Woods, a 6-1 guard, averaged 38.1 points this past season, which included draining 147 3-pointers. He was the seventh leading scorer in the country and had committed to Troy on Tuesday.
Before earning back-to-back Class 6A Player of the Year honors by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, Woods was Class 3A Player of the Year while playing the 2018 season at Midfield High School.
He joins four other signees for Troy this week, which includes Robert E. Lee star point guard Duke Miles, who signed Thursday.
Also in the impressive class is Tyler (Texas) Junior College teammates Rory Pantophlet (forward) and Keiffer Punter (guard), along with South Grand Prairie (Texas) High School forward Christian Turner.
“Kam has the ball on a string, is an amazing finisher and is one of the best overall scorers that I have ever seen,” Troy coach Scott Cross was quoted in a Troy media release. “He will bring instant offense and a ton of excitement to Trojan Arena this season.”
Troy was in immediate need of help after losing five players to the NCAA Transfer Portal during the offseason. There are six returning players from last season’s team which struggled to a 9-22 mark overall and 5-15 in Sun Belt Conference play during Cross’ first year at the helm.
“I think we have addressed every need for our basketball team with this outstanding group of players," Cross said. “My staff worked extremely hard to recruit this great group of guys. We wanted to sign winners and I believe that we knocked it out of the park.
“This recruiting class is special, and I believe that they will help us win a championship here at Troy in the very near future.”
