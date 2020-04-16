Troy University’s men basketball team added a top in-state prospect when guard Duke Miles of Robert E. Lee of Montgomery signed his national letter of intent on Thursday.
It comes a day after Tyler (Texas) Junior College teammates Rory Pantophlet (forward) and Keiffer Punter (guard) signed with the Trojans, as did South Grand Prairie (Texas) forward Christian Turner.
Miles averaged 17.4 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 steals for the Class 7A state champion Generals (33-1). He was also a finalist for the Class 7A Player of the Year voted on by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Troy head coach Scott Cross said addressing the point guard position was a priority after guards Ty Gordon and Darian Adams entered the transfer portal following the season. Desmond Williams, a freshman a year ago, did play some point, but is more of a threat at a wing.
“Duke, I think, is a guy that can come in and has the ability to play significant minutes right away as a freshman,” Cross said. “For me that was the biggest area of concern. I don’t think you can have too many point guards on your team, especially when you run and pick-and-roll offense like we do.
“You’ve got to have guys who can pass, dribble and shoot, and make reads off of the ball.”
As of Thursday afternoon, the Trojans continue to wait on the signature of Pinson Valley star guard Kam Woods, who committed to Troy via his Twitter account on Tuesday. Woods averaged 38.1 points this past season and was the Class 7A Player of the Year.
Cross, entering his second season at the helm, is rebuilding a team that had five players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal during the offseason, along with the departure of senior Charles Norman. The Trojans have six players on the roster returning from last season: guards Desmond Williams and Jakevan Leftridge along with forwards Nick Stampley, Tyrek Williams, Zay Williams and Khalyl Waters.
Cross stressed how important this recruiting class was in hopefully turning the program around. Troy struggled to a 9-22 overall mark last season, 5-15 in Sun Belt Conference play.
“I would definitely say this would be the most important recruiting class I’ve ever been a part of,” said Cross, who spent 12 years as head coach at UT-Arlington. “It was imperative that we signed some guys that are capable of coming in and winning a Sun Belt championship.
“I think the players that are coming back, obviously they wanted to be here for a reason and we wanted them to be here for a reason, and that’s because they fit that mold as well.
“There’s tons of players out there, but the bottom line is you can’t sign a bad one. Not just a bad basketball player, but a bad person."
Cross believes he found not only good basketball players, but good student-athletes.
“I think they all embody our core kind of values – toughness, competitiveness, selflessness – I think all four of these guys definitely fit that,” Cross said.
“They all have the necessary talent to be successful, but it’s that necessary character traits that gets me the most excited.”
