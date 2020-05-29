TROY – Troy finalized its 2024 non-conference schedule with the addition of a game at Iowa on Sept. 14, both schools announced Friday. It will be the first meeting between the two schools.
Troy’s visit to Kinnick Stadium will be its first to Big Ten country since the Trojans knocked off Nebraska in 2018. Troy is 1-8 all-time against members of the Big Ten. The remainder of Troy’s non-conference schedule in 2024 includes home games against Southern Miss and Florida A&M and a road trip to Memphis.
The Trojans enter year two under head coach Chip Lindsey with the second most wins by an FBS program in the state of Alabama over the last four seasons and the sixth most among schools in the Group of Five conferences.
Troy returns a pair of All-Americans on defense in junior linebacker Carlton Martial and sophomore safety Dell Pettus, while the offense returns a slew of playmakers from a unit that was one of the best in the country a season ago. The Trojans featured a top-25 scoring offense (33.8 points per game) and top-18 overall offense (456.3 yards per game).
