TROY – Troy’s 2020 football schedule was released Friday by the Sun Belt Conference and features a nationally televised home game, a three-game home swing in October and a visit from NC State.
The Trojans open Sun Belt play at South Alabama on Oct. 3, in what will mark the first Saturday matchup between the two schools since 2015 – the previous four games in the “Battle for the Belt” have taken place on Tuesday, Wednesday (twice) and Thursday.
As previously announced, Troy opens the season with three straight non-conference games. The Trojans host Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Sept. 5) and NC State (Sept. 19) around a visit to UMass (Sept. 12).
Following the trip to Mobile, Troy plays three straight at The Vet beginning with a Thursday night matchup against Texas State on ESPNU on Oct. 8 in Troy’s lone mid-week appearance of the season.
ULM makes its first visit to The Vet since 2015 on `Oct. 17 before Georgia State closes out the three-game homestand with a visit on Oct. 24.
What follows is four-of-five games on the road to close out the regular season slate. Back-to-back road trips to Arkansas State (Oct. 31) and Georgia Southern (Nov. 7) precede the final regular season home game of the year against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 14. The regular season wraps with visits to Tennessee (Nov. 21) and App State (Nov. 28).
2020 Troy Football Schedule
Sept. 5 Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Sept. 12 at UMass
Sept. 19 NC State
Oct. 3 at South Alabama
Oct. 8 Texas State (ESPNU)
Oct. 17 ULM
Oct. 24 Georgia State
Oct. 31 at Arkansas State
Nov. 7 at Georgia Southern
Nov. 14 Coastal Carolina
Nov. 21 at Tennessee
Nov. 28 at App State
Dec. 5 Sun Belt Championship Game
