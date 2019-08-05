TROY – Kaleb Barker’s self-assessment on the very first day of practice last Friday wasn’t surprising.
“Little rusty, but that’s to be expected,” Barker said immediately after walking off the practice field. “Obviously, we’ve got a long way to go, but it’s the beginning of camp. It’s a grind. I feel good about where we’re at.”
First-year Troy head coach Chip Lindsey feels good about his quarterback, who is coming back from knee surgery after tearing his ACL midway through last season.
“I think Kaleb’s a guy that’s really talented, obviously,” Lindsey said. “He feels, ‘Hey, it’s my time.’ This is his senior year. He had the injury last year.
“I think he’s a confident guy. He’s played some. Our team is confident in him.”
But in these early days of camp, there is a “settling in” period for everyone, including the quarterback from Decatur. Lindsey reminded reporters t hat Barker, who threw a lot in seven-on-seven drills, was limited in the spring.
“Obviously, with Kaleb not doing a lot of team stuff in spring, that was his first go in team settings and things are different,’ Lindsey said after the first practice. “You run a little different plays than you run in seven-on-seven. Some of the reads are different for the quarterback.”
The coach said communicating with the offense – but particularly with the offensive line – is crucial for Barker and all the Troy quarterbacks.
“We’re just talking through some of that, that’s part of it,” the coach said. ‘I figure we’ve got the first few days of camp to get him comfortable and really it comes down to communication with the O-line.”
Barker had Troy’s offense rolling before his season-ending injury last season. He completed 9 of 10 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed five times for 111 yards – the first Troy quarterback since Deon Anthony to top 100 yards in a game – including a 75-yard keeper on the first play from scrimmage that set up a short touchdown run.
Lindsey wants to build on that dual-threat potential that Barker has, but noted this isn’t exactly the same offense he led in 2018.
“We need (Barker) to make as much improvement as he can before we get to Game 1,” Lindsey said. “We are a little different system. It’s very similar, the same family, but there’s still some calls and things, a lot of responsibility on the quarterback. I think he’s got to take the time to sort through all that.”
There is a leadership component to Barker’s position that he’s working on. He insisted he’s not nervous, but he knows the newcomers are.
“No. I had nerves freshman year when I first got here, just because the speed of the game changes so much,” Barker said. “I’m more talking to Gavin (Screws) and the younger guys about their nerves.
“When you come here it’s kind of hard because you have to learn everything. The way coach Lindsey does it is he wants us to be the captain on the field.
“ We communicate with everybody and tell everybody what we’re doing. It can be overwhelming, especially for them, coming in, Jacob Free (Vanderbilt transfer) coming from a different program. He’s still got to learn the offense, just like we do.
“I think they’re doing well. You can’t really expect them to come out and perfect the offense Day 1, or even Day 4 or 5. But they’re going to progress and they’ll be in good shape.”
What’s next: On Tuesday, Troy players get their first day off the practice field since camp opened last Friday.
“We try and go off the NFL model where we go three or four days in a row and then take a day to catch a lot of video,” Lindsey said, adding Monday’s work was the fourth day of heavy install. “We get to the break on Tuesday and regroup from there, and polish one more time before we get a chance to scrimmage on Saturday.”
Fan Day is Aug. 17: Troy’s Fan Day and Football Kickoff Party is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17 in Trojan Arena. Fan Day is held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with free food and drinks. It will include schedule posters for players and coaches to autograph.
The annual Football Kickoff Party starts at Trojan Arena at 6 p.m. with heavy hors d’oeuvres, complimentary beverages and a $10,000 grand prize. For more information or to register, call 334-670-3682 or email jmorgan@troy.edu .
