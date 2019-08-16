TROY – Troy’s second and final scrimmage of preseason camp on Saturday will be a little more game-like with more down-and-distance scenarios, head coach Chip Lindsey said.
“For the most part, we’ve got to extend ourselves a little bit, maybe get more snaps (with the 1s and 2s) than last weekend and also simulate some game situations,” Lindsey said after Thursday’s practice.
The Trojans worked on some of the scenarios extensively in Thursday and Friday practice – third downs, red zone, two-minute – preparing for the scrimmage.
Everything will be under the microscope, but coaches likely will be looking at how Troy’s veteran offensive line bounces back after struggling at times in last Saturday’s first scrimmage.
“For us to win, they’ve got to play well, no doubt about it,” Lindsey said of the unit that returns four full-time starters and another, center Dylan Bradshaw of Enterprise, who started twice last season.
Lindsey said the offensive line was challenged this week.
“I believe they answered the bell,” the coach said. “They’re getting better, of course, each group’s getting better. We’ve had some guys banged up there, too, so having that unit together is important and we haven’t had that yet. But I like the direction they’re headed, for sure.”
Veteran left guard Kirk Kelley said there were some lessons learned last Saturday.
“I think we took that as a kind of punch in the mouth,” Kelley said. “We like to take challenges as an offensive line. We always do the dirty work. So getting challenged to step up and lead the offense is a really good challenge for us, with all the experience we have up front.”
Left tackle Austin Stidham, Kelley, Bradshaw, Tristan Crowder – who sat out last week’s scrimmage – and J.L. Gaston should all be in action Saturday. The bar – and expectations – are high for this group because of that experience, Lindsey said.
After the scrimmage last Saturday, Lindsey was asked if the defensive front’s performance caused him concerns about the O-line.
“As the head coach, it’s kind of exciting when anybody makes a play because they’re all your guys now,” Lindsey said. “When you’re the coordinator, maybe not as much.”
Trojans offensive coordinator Ryan Pugh didn’t mince words, either.
“We’ve got to be better at the line of scrimmage up front,” Pugh said. “We have to be able to control the line of scrimmage.
“We have some talented skill players on offense we can get the ball to. We have a lot of potential. … If we can continue to take steps forward, be more consistent up front, we’ll have a chance to have some explosive plays.”
The lack of continuity in practice has been an issue. Pugh, asked how the unit can get more consistent, said, “We have to have guys practicing, got to have out there.”
But the Trojans’ offensive coordinator said the veteran line has the opportunity to lead the offense.
“We’re going to go as they go,” Pugh said. “I’ve not been a part of great offenses that didn’t have a great offensive line.”
To be sure, the offensive line isn’t facing chopped liver. Bradshaw said the Trojans’ defensive line is the best they will face all season. Kelley agreed.
“We play a lot of guy on that defensive line who are really good,” Kelley said. “That’s positive for us. (Will) Choloh, (Marcus) Webb, (Travis) Sailo, Jarvis Hayes, Zo Bridges. Even the younger guys – Desmond (Barkley) and Elgin (Griffin) have done a great job. The talent they’re getting on that defensive line is pushing us every day.”
Kelley expects the offensive line to push back on Saturday.
“You can expect a good one,” he said.
Hall on defense: Defensive coordinator Brandon Hall said he’ll be looking for improved tackling in the scrimmage. He echoed Lindsey’s plan that it will be more game-like.
“Since this will be the last scrimmage before the season, we’re going to try to go with two groups where those first (team) and second (team) guys rotate in together and try to get more of a game-like atmosphere,” Hall said. “We’ll let some drives get extended and see how they fight through it a little bit.”
Fan Day is Saturday: The morning scrimmage is closed to the public and the media, but Troy’s annual Fan Day and Football Kickoff Party are scheduled for later in the day.
Fan Day will be held in Trojan Arena from 1-3 p.m. with free food and drinks plus schedule posters for players and coaches to autograph. The party will also be held at Trojan Arena beginning at 6 p.m. with heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages and a $10,000 grand prize.
