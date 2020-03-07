Trailing by a point going to the fourth quarter, the offense ignited with a fourth-quarter flurry for the Troy women’s basketball team on Saturday.
And with that flurry, the Trojans made history in the process, earning the Sun Belt Conference regular-season title for the first time since the school joined the conference in 2005.
Behind a 30-19 final quarter, Troy downed Arkansas State 91-81 at ASU’s First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Ark.
The victory pushed Chanda Rigby’s Trojans to 25-4 overall and 16-2 in Sun Belt play. They won the conference title outright with the win after Appalachian State knocked off Coastal Carolina earlier in the day, 83-80. Troy and Coastal entered the day tied for first.
The Sun Belt regular-season title is the first conference title for Troy women’s basketball since it won the Mid-Continent back in 1996-97.
"Everybody tonight did such a great job,” Rigby said. “Our players wanted to bring a championship to Troy so bad. We've talked about it, dreamed about it and prayed for it every single day and it's so great to see goals like this come to fruition."
Troy will be the No. 1 seed for next week’s Sun Belt Conference Tournament, earning a double bye to a semifinal game next Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Campus Sites/Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. A win and Troy would play for the conference tournament title and automatic NCAA Tournament bid Sunday at 6 p.m.
In Saturday’s win, six players scored in double figures to pace Troy. Jasmine Robinson led with 16 points. Japonica James and Alexus Dye followed with 14 each. Amber Rivers and Kayla Robinson had 11 each and Tiyah Robinson had 10.
Troy, which outrebounded Arkansas State 59-46, was led on the boards by Dye, who had 13 rebounds, giving her ninth double-double of the season. Kate Rodgers followed with seven rebounds.
Morgan Wallace led Arkansas State (11-18, 8-10) with 16 points. Jireh Washington followed with 14 and Peyton Martin had 12.
Troy struggled shooting in the first three quarters, making just 20-of-65 (30.7 percent), including 8-of-30 on 3-pointers (26.7 percent), but the Trojans warmed up in the final period, hitting 10-of-17 shots (58.8 percent) overall, 1-of-3 on 3-pointers. They also hit enough free throws, making 9-of-17 in the final quarter after making 13-of-18 in the first three periods.
Troy started slow in Jonesboro, falling into a 10-0 hole right out of the gate. With the jitters behind them the Trojans quickly flipped the script, scoring seven straight points, including six from Amber Rivers, who drilled a pair of corner triples.
Troy trailed 25-24 at the end of the first quarter and surged ahead 42-41 at halftime. However, the Red Wolves seized a 62-61 lead going to the final quarter.
Troy's second-half was sparked by its senior leaders, who scored 31 of its 49 points. James was the driving force, scoring all 14 of her points in the second half, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Robinson scored all seven of her second-half points in the fourth-quarter.
Winchester added five, including a 3-pointer with 52 seconds left in the third. Rodgers added six points and locked down the post and drew charges a key moments of the game.
Troy finished the season 11-3 on the road, including 8-1 in Sun Belt road games.
