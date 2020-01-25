TROY – Hyped as the biggest game so far this season, the nearly 2,000 in attendance were not disappointed at Trojan Arena Saturday.
Troy (16-3, 7-1 SBC) used stifling defense, balanced offense and relentless pressure to upend UT-Arlington (12-8, 6-2) 85-69 to snap a three-game skid to the Mavericks, while also taking sole possession of first-place atop the Sun Belt Standings.
"It was a great night in Trojan Arena,” Troy head coach Chandra Rigby said. “We had a great crowd here, a great sixth man with our fans. It was an electric atmosphere. The players came out to play, the coaches were on point. We held multi-Sun Belt Player of the Week (Marie Benson) to just four points and it was just a great game plan.
“The players showed a lot if maturity. There isn't a way you're going to play a team like Texas-Arlington and not have them make runs but we got the game in control and weathered their runs. They came storming back but were not able to score in their traditional ways."
In what will be the lone regular season meeting between the two schools, Troy's defense was stifling from the opening tip, forcing UTA into multiple shot clock violations while holding the Sun Belt Conference's leading scorer, Benson (17.9 ppg), to just 4 points.
The Trojans held the best shooting percentage team in the league to just 37 percent from the field, seven percentage points below its season average. Troy's defense forced 20 turnovers, recorded nine steals and blocked four shots.
"The defense was huge,” Rigby said. “It helps to have Kate Rodgers in the middle. To me she's the best defensive player in the Sun Belt Conference that I have seen. She does her job every night and allows us to do extra things because she is holding it down in the lane against the other team’s best post player night in and night out."
On the offensive end, Troy shot 35 percent from the field on 24-of-68 shooting. A big difference in the game came from the free throw line. After shooting 51 percent from the charity stripe in the previous four games, the Trojans looked like their normal selves shooting 70 percent on 33-of-47 shooting.
Troy also outscored the Mavericks 26-2 in second-chance points and held the edge in points in the paint, 30-22, despite UTA having three players at 6-foot-3 or taller.
Jasmine Robinson led the way for Troy with a team-high 17 points, nine of which came from behind the arc for the second straight game. Three other Trojans reached double-digits with Japonica James and Alexus Dye each scoring 13 and Amber Rivers adding 11.
Troy dominated UTA on the glass 58-31. Troy's +27 rebounding edge is the largest deficit UTA has experienced in a game since March 11, 2017 when they were outrebounded by 34 against Troy.
The strong rebounding effort for Troy was led by guard Harriet Winchester, who had a game and career-high 14 boards. Winchester added two steals, two assists and six points to her stat line. Dye also recorded double-digit rebounds for second-straight game and sixth time this season, earning 12.
After a shaky start the game where UTA led 8-5 thanks to an 8-2 run, Troy locked down on defense and the Trojans went on a 17-0 run while holding UTA scoreless for seven and a half minutes. The work helped Troy build a 22-8 lead in the second quarter.
UTA didn't go away, winning the second-quarter scoring battle 23-21. That would be the only quarter UTA would win as Troy outscored the Mavericks 48-38 in the second half.
Troy is back in action on Saturday when it hosts in-state rival South Alabama at 2 p.m.
