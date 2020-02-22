A strong second and third quarter powered the Troy women’s basketball team Saturday in a 79-64 win over Arkansas State at Trojan Arena.
The win boosted Troy to 22-4 on the season and 13-2 in the Sun Belt Conference.
After trailing 19-17 at the quarter break, the Trojans outscored the Wolves 19-10 in the second quarter and 26-15 in the third to seize a 62-44 lead going to the final quarter.
Alexus Dye paced Troy with 23 points, highlighted by 10-of-14 shooting from the floor, and 19 rebounds. Japonica James had a game-high 25 points, off 12-of-18 shooting, and added eight rebounds.
Harriet Winchester earned 10 rebounds as Troy dominated the boards 69-37.
Tyasia Moore chipped in eight points and seven rebounds.
Troy finished 33-of-76 from the floor (43.4 percent), but made only 2-of-21 on 3-pointers (9.5) and 11-of-21 at the foul line (52.4 percent).
Arkansas State, which fell to 9-17 overall and 6-9 in Sun Belt play, was led by Morgan Wallace with 12 points and Payton Tennison and Jada Ford with 11 points each.
Troy has a week off before it plays next Saturday at South Alabama.
Appalachian State men 68, Troy 59: Despite using an 11-3 run to cut the Appalachian State lead to just 60-53 with 2:45 to play and holding a 32-27 halftime lead, the Troy Trojans men’s basketball program fell 68-59 Saturday afternoon at the Holmes Center.
The Trojans (9-20, 5-13 Sun Belt) were hampered by an early 26-8 run by the Mountaineers over the first 10:55 of the second half that gave the home side a 56-40 lead with 7:59 to play.
Behind a pair of three-pointers from Desmond Williams and Charles Norman, the Trojans cut the App State advantage to seven, but Justin Forrest (24 points) nailed a clutch triple that gave App a 63-53 lead with 1:47 to play.
Down the stretch, the Trojans continued to battle, but App State used five free throws to hold on for the victory.
All nine Trojans who saw action scored at least four points for Troy, led by Ty Gordon’s 11 points.
Troy has a week off before it plays next Saturday at South Alabama.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.