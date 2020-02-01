TROY – Troy, the 22nd ranked team in the College Insider Top 25 poll, improved to 17-3 overall and 8-1 in the Sun Belt Conference with an impressive 85-69 win over in-state rival South Alabama Saturday at Trojan Arena.
With the victory, Troy's 2019-20 team becomes the first one in program history to start the season 17-3. The 8-1 Sun Belt record is also a program first.
Troy had one of its best offensive games of the season, shooting 41 percent from the field on 30-of-68 shooting and 41 percent on 7-of-17 3-point shooting.
The Trojans were led by Kayla Robinson with 14-points, her first double-digit performance since dropping 25 against Kent State in Las Vegas. Jasmine Robinson had 13 points and Alexus Dye recorded her team-high fourth double-double of the season with 10-points and 11 rebounds.
On defense, the Trojans held South Alabama (10-11, 5-4) to just 29 percent shooting from the field and just 16 percent from the three on 3-of-11 shooting, their third lowest average of the year. Troy held the Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year, Antoinette Lewis, to 13 points.
South Alabama was led by Shaforia Kines with 22 points.
Troy's hosts ULM Wednesday.
Troy men 84, Georgia State 78: In Atlanta, behind Ty Gordon, KJ Simon and Desmond Williams, the Troy Trojans handed Georgia State its first home loss of the season Saturday at the GSU Sports Arena, earning a 84-78 victory over the Panthers.
Down 72-65 with 5:10 to play, the Trojans (9-15, 5-8 Sun Belt) outscored Georgia State 13-6 down the stretch to earn the series sweep over the Panthers.
The key shot in the stretch was delivered by Davion Thomas, whose corner 3-pointer with 53 ticks remaining gave Troy a 77-74 lead. GSU cut it to one twice, but a pair of free throws by Williams with two seconds left and an ensuing steal and a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Williams finished the Trojan win.
Gordon (24 points, 4 assists), Williams (23 points, 5-10 3-point and 8-10 FT) and Simon (14 points, 10 rebounds) combined for 61 points, 8 assists and 11 3-pointers for the game.
Troy returns to action Friday at 8 p.m. for a nationally televised (ESPN2) matchup against in-state rival South Alabama.
