In the days following Troy University’s first outright women’s regular-season Sun Belt Conference basketball championship, the Lady Trojans experienced another first – a bit of a spring break.
Troy (25-4, 16-2 SBC) and the top seed in this week’s tournament in New Orleans, took a brief trip to Crystal Beach, head coach Chanda Rigby said after the Trojans returned Wednesday. The team departs for New Orleans on Thursday and won’t play until Saturday.
Head coach Chanda Rigby, in her eighth season leading the program, said the retreat to the Gulf Coast wasn’t a celebratory trip.
“Every year since I’ve been here we’ve never been on spring break because the conference tournament usually lasts all week in New Orleans,” Rigby said. “This year the way they did the brackets the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds don’t play until Saturday-Sunday. So this is the first year since we’ve been here that we’ve even had a breath to take over spring break.
“So here we are, scratching our heads saying our players have never had a spring break. Are we going to keep them in Troy – where the entire school has left? It’s a ghost town. The cafeteria is closed. Did we want to keep them up here with a skeleton crew? My assistants and I thought about it and said, we’ve got to take a day off practice anyway for NCAA rules.
“We worked it out that we’d practice one day, then leave and go down to Crystal Beach and we just rented a house for a couple nights. Yesterday was our off day. We’re about to go practice. We left from down there early this morning.”
The getaway did everybody good, the coach said.
“It was a great reprieve. It was structured,” Rigby said. “We had meetings where we talked about mental toughness and pushing through and we tried to recapture the lessons we learned this season. We just tried to bring it all together in a relaxed type setting.”
One of the highlights was a stop on the way down at Eglin Air Force Base.
“We spent the afternoon at Hurlburt Field in Fort Walton,” Rigby said. “Captain Christie Fitzgerald Hall, who is a retired captain in the Air Force and also a graduate of Troy University, set up an afternoon for us to go meet with special ops officers and things like that. They did some leadership things with our team that was really good.”
Rigby said the key to this season has been her five seniors – first-team All-Sun Belt Japonica James, Harriet Winchester, Kate Rodgers, Kayla Robinson and Amber Rivers.
“We needed our seniors to rise up and be seniors. They’re really doing a good job with that right now,” Rigby said. “Their experience, their want-to, we needed seniors that instead of being burned out, we needed them to be hungry – and that’s what has happened.”
The results are evident in that sparkling regular-season record. Troy’s four losses were against Mississippi State and Duke out of conference, and Louisiana and Coastal Carolina in league play. In other words, the Trojans have showed up ready to play nearly every night.
“That’s we’ve lacked in the past, is that discipline night in and night out,” Rigby said. “If you look back since I’ve been here, every year we go beat the No. 1 and No. 2 teams. It’s the other nights that may we’re not up for the game.
“We told our seniors that from Day 1, ‘Do you want to be different? Do you want to do something that hasn’t been done before? Get the discipline that every single night when the ball is tipped up you’re ready to play and be great at what we call ourselves great at – which is rebounding and scoring lots of points.’”
Rigby – who took the Trojans to the NCAA Tournament in 2016 and 2017 – is proud of Troy’s record, but not surprised by it.
“I guess our standards, our hopes are really high,” the coach said. “We really felt like, yes, we shouldn’t lose more than a couple games this year.”
She talked about the loss to Louisiana being a painful lesson that her team needed to learn. Troy had a nine-game winning streak snapped at home.
“They put it on us over here,” Rigby said. “It was a very painful lesson. It was a great lesson. It just reminded us that you have to be ready and you have to be good at what you call yourself good at every single night or you’re going to get knocked off.”
Troy plays Saturday at 5 p.m. in the Sun Belt Tournament. Rigby said she feels the Trojans have done enough to deserve an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, but doesn’t want to leave that decision up to the selection committee.
“No, we need to win this tournament,” she said, noting a better seeding for the Trojans if they come into the tournament as regular season and tournament champions. “First of all, it’s your only guaranteed path. And we should have a good enough seed in this tournament that could make us competitive to go win the first game.
“If you come in as a dark horse as we did a few years ago, you’re playing a 3 seed, 4 seed, it’s hard to do that. If you get in as a 12th seed – somebody projected us playing Indiana or somebody like that – you get a good strategy, you get your kids on fire and go over there and you have a chance to create a little March Madness. That’s what we’re hoping for.”
Sun Belt Tournament
Saturday
Smoothie King Center
New Orleans
Troy vs. Little Rock-Louisiana winner, 5 p.m.
