LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Troy women's basketball continued its best season in program history with yet another program milestone Thursday night, earning a 70-54 win over Little Rock on the road.
With the, the Trojans not only won their first-ever game at Little Rock, but more importantly won their 24th game of the season, setting a new program mark for wins in a season. Troy improved to 24-4 overall and to 15-2 in Sun Belt Conference play.
"It means so much to us because what we've always lacked is the discipline night in and night out to take care of games that we should be able to take care of and we've done that for the most part this year,” Troy head coach Chanda Rigby said. “We've improved by leaps and bounds this season and it means so much to our program that we can do this."
Troy was 0-10 all-time in games at Little Rock prior to Thursday.
After starting slow in the first-quarter and falling behind by eight, Troy began to turn it on in the second quarter by shooting 66 percent from the field and outscoring Little Rock 25-9 to go into the locker room with a 10-point advantage (37-27).
The big second-quarter propelled the Trojans to shooting 51 percent for the game on 28-of-54 shots, the Trojans’ highest percentage since shooting 53 percent back on Feb. 8, 2018 against Arkansas State.
Troy also outrebounded Little Rock 43-29
Troy was led offensively by Amber Rivers, who scored a game-high 15-points behind a perfect 3-for-3 day from behind the arc. Alexus Dye finished second in scoring with 11-points, seven of which sparked Troy's big second-quarter. Japonica James recorded her third double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 boards.
Troy picked up its defensive intensity in the second quarter, and it paid dividends. The Trojans held Little Rock to just 35 percent shooting, its lowest percentage since Troy held them to just 31 percent a couple weeks ago.
Little Rock's leading scorer Krya Collier, who came in averaging just under 15 points per game, was held just eight points, shooting just 3-of-14 from the field. Teal Battle led the Little Rock (11-17, 9-8 SBC) with 15 points.
Troy closes out the Saturday at Jonesboro, Ark., against Arkansas State at 4 p.m.
The Trojans will then travel to New Orleans for a Sun Belt Conference semifinal game on March 14.
