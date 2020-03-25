TROY – Troy women's basketball, the 2019-20 Sun Belt Conference Champions, were ranked 13th in the final College Insider Mid-Major Top 25 Poll, announced by the organization Tuesday evening.
Troy also received votes in the final USA Today Top 25 Coaches' Poll.
This marks the first time in program history that the Trojans have been ranked in the final Mid-Major poll of the season. Troy made its season debut in the poll back on Jan. 28 when it cracked the top 25 at No. 22 and were ranked seven straight weeks.
Troy won the outright Sun Belt Conference Championship with a 16-2 league record. Troy's 16 wins set a program record while also being the most a conference team has earned since the 2017-18 season. The Trojans concluded the shortened season with a record of 25-4, also a program record.
