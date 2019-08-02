TROY – Troy players and coaches agreed, it was a “typical” first day of camp for the Trojans.
First-year head coach Chip Lindsey used that word. So did running back B.J. Smith. “Typical” kind of translated to good energy, good effort and a good number of mistakes.
“I’ll say this, though: real exciting to be out here,” Lindsey added. “I thought our guys flew around. We had a lot of good energy. At the same time, a lot to clean up, a lot to work on. The good thing is we’ve got some time to do it.”
The Trojans started around 9 a.m. and worked for about two hours in shorts and helmets on Friday, barely beating a thunderstorm that rolled through minutes after the workout ended.
Lindsey and defensive coordinator Brandon Hall both said they wanted to watch practice tape to see those areas needing to be “cleaned up.”
“The thing we wanted to focus on today was getting back out there and making sure everybody ran to the football,” Hall said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of mistakes, guys being sloppy. We haven’t competed like this since spring ball.
“But I thought the effort was there, I thought the guys were excited to get out there, for the most part. Had a couple guys that, towards the end, started to cramp a little bit. It gave some younger guys an opportunity to get out there and compete. Overall, I thought it was good for the first day.”
Smith, the 1,000-yard rusher who is the preseason Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year, liked the Trojans’ energy.
“We flew around,” said the senior from Millbrook. “We made some mistakes. I feel like it was a better first practice than it’s been in previous years. But at the same time, we have a long way to go.”
Quarterback Kaleb Barker said the atmosphere was “just a little more laid-back” under Lindsey than first practices under Neal Brown.
“It’s pretty much the same layout. We’re doing similar stuff. Everybody does the same stuff around the country,” Barker said. “It’s more relaxed. Now, you still get coached hard. That’s how you should want it. I enjoy it.”
A lot of the improvement doesn’t have to wait until Saturday’s practice.
“Yeah, a lot of it’s going to be in the classroom,” the coach said. “The first few days you’re in helmets and no gear, it’s quick whistles, you’re not wanting guys on the ground, you’re not finishing plays.
“What we’re really trying to focus on is effort and assignment – and if we get the effort and assignment down before we get to pads I think we’ll have a shot.”
Barker said the first practice was very competitive from the start.
“I like the energy of the team and just the fact that we come out here and competed,” said the senior quarterback, who wore a brace on his surgically repaired knee. “I think we need to do a better job of taking care of each other, just staying off the ground … just taking care of our teammates.”
Lindsey said that is a huge part of camp.
“The NFL model, the way they do things, everything they do there – because they’re limited on numbers – is to make sure they get their work in, but understand, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get to the game,’” Lindsey said. “Especially when you don’t have shoulder pads on, you only have helmets and helmets can bump people and shoulders and all that. We want to make sure we take care of each other.
“At the end of the day, we’re all a team. It’s going to take every one of us in that circle that we meet in to be successful. Our guys are trying and sometimes, hey, things happen. But at the end of the day we want to do our best to stay off the ground.”
Newcomer: Linebacker Richard Jibunor, a transfer from Auburn, was added to the camp roster. Jibunor, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound bandit, was born in Nigeria but was a four-star prospect from Athens, Ga., who committed to the Tigers.
After sitting out a transfer season, he will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He played in 10 games for Auburn as a true freshman last season and recorded eight tackles and two sacks.
What’s next: Troy will practice at 9 a.m. today, Sunday and Monday before the players enjoy their first off day on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.