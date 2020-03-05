TROY – With 15 NFL scouts judging their every move, 10 Troy seniors showed off their skills through a handful of drills during Pro Day on campus Thursday afternoon.
Among the participants were Wiregrass natives Jarvis Hayes of Slocomb and Zacc Weldon of Skipperville, both giving it their all in hopes of drawing interest on the next level now that their college football careers have come to an end.
“Having the opportunity to do this in front of the scouts is just a blessing, man,” Hayes said. “Not everybody gets a chance, so whenever you do get the chance, just show out and do the best that you can.”
Hayes did well with a 36-inch vertical, 10.1 broad jump, 4.44 20-yard shuttle time and 20 bench press reps of 225 pounds. However, the defensive end wasn’t totally satisfied with his performance.
“Honestly, I’m always going to be hard on myself,” Hayes said. “I know I can do better than I did and I know there are things I need to learn how to do.
“I think my favorite thing was doing the broad jump. I was a little disappointed at the end when I jumped off the mat, which is 11 feet, but I didn’t stick the landing.”
Hayes said he had been battling a few injuries that affected his running drills.
“I had a couple of injury issues with my hamstring during training, so I knew I was going to give my all, but I wouldn’t be able to reach my max,” Hayes said.
Weldon, a fullback and former G.W. Long star known for his powerful blocking, called it “the kind of stuff you dream of growing up” to even have a chance to work out for the scouts.
“It’s a blessing, for real,” Weldon said. “I don’t know of anybody else trying out for the next level coming from Skipperville. Even if I don’t make it, I’m proud to have come this far and had the career that I did.”
Weldon could feel the nerves kick in with the scouts and others watching.
“It was weird, because I’m like in the weight room doing things that I always do, but at the same time there was a lot of pressure on the line,” Weldon said.
Jumping and weight lifting drills were held in the North End Zone Facility, while the running drills were held in Veterans Memorial Stadium under soggy conditions due to a light falling rain.
Cornerback Will Sunderland had the most impressive showing. He ran a 4.46 40-yard dash, 36-inch vertical jump and 4.16 20-yard shuttle. The totals would have ranked among the leaders at last week’s NFL Combine.
“I’ve been working my butt off for three months to come out here and show the world that I can do what the other guys can do at the combine,” Sunderland said. “Just coming in I had one mindset to prove to the scouts that I can be an elite corner in the league one day.
“The rain didn’t stop my mindset. I just wanted to show the world and show the scouts that I can be the top corner in the league in a couple of years.”
Quarterback Kaleb Barker didn’t take part in any of the drills due to offseason surgery on his left foot, but did get a chance to throw in front of the scouts in the rainy conditions.
“It always seems to be something, but I think we did what we needed to do today and took care of business,” Barker said. “With the rain I was a little worried, so I did better than I thought I was going to do.”
Barker has dealt with numerous injuries during his career and was thankful for the opportunity to throw in front of the scouts.
“It meant everything,” Barker said. “I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to, and to be out here and to compete for really everything I’ve ever dreamed about as a kid is a big deal.”
Defensive end Marcus Webb performed well with a 35-inch vertical jump, 20 bench press reps and a 4.63 40-yard dash. His time in the 40 would have been the second best by a defensive lineman at the NFL Combine and his vertical jump would have ranked third, according to Troy Media Relations.
Richard Shaughnessy, who has helped train Troy athletes for 25 years, oversaw the event.
“When they’re through with football, they come up to my weight room and train with me and get ready for this,” Shaughnessy said. “I was pleased with what our guys did. I worried for two days over this rain because I want them to have the best opportunity.”
Other Trojans taking part in Pro Day were Tristen Crowder, J.L. Gaston, Kirk Kelley, Travis Sailo and A.J. Smiley.
