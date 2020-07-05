War Tampa’s sweet escape came to an end Saturday night.
Tripping over a shaky start and running into a powerful presence on the other side, War Tampa lost 76-53 to House of ’Paign in the first round of The Basketball Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, ending the team’s run at one game at the event unlike anything the sports world has seen.
House of ’Paign standout forward Mike Daum scored 21 points while War Tampa opened the game cold from the 3-point line in the unusual circumstances, and never truly recovered.
Former Auburn player Desean Murray scored a team-best 13 points for War Tampa while old Tiger teammate Bryce Brown scored eight points, all early. Fellow alum Horace Spencer had four points and four rebounds.
House of ’Paign led 39-28 at the end of the first half, punctuated by a Daum dunk. Daum was a star player at South Dakota State and he now plays professionally overseas. War Tampa went just 1-of-13 from 3-point range in that first half, with sharpshooters Brown and Wofford grad Fletcher Magee struggling to find their footing.
Their struggles followed a common theme on Saturday’s opening day of the tournament, which saw teams play cold without much practice together and while playing in an unusual environment in quarantine with no fans in attendance in the empty playing gym.
But against a backdrop of crisis, suffering and uncertainty during the coronavirus pandemic, War Tampa suited up in orange and blue and took their shot Saturday, representing one of 24 teams in the tournament field and opening the door for Auburn alumni to create a presence for themselves in summer basketball in the future.
TBT’s field is usually loaded with teams pieced together by old college teammates getting the gang back together. The idea had never really hit Auburn circles until this season, when the flux of fan support for Brown, Spencer and Murray led War Tampa, previously known as Tampa 20/20, to change its name and embrace orange and blue.
War Tampa players checked into the bubble at the TBT hotel last Monday, and have been unable to leave the building since as the tournament runs with strict testing and isolation measures in place. After Saturday, the players are free to check out and go back to their families again.
Where War Tampa goes in the future remains to be seen. For one night and one game, though, the team made that escape.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.