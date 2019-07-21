Two Wiregrass Cardinals teams earned victories Sunday during AAU National Tournament play in Dothan and Ozark, finishing off perfect records in pool play in the 16U/17U division.
The Wiregrass Cardinals 15U claimed a 9-2 win over Ozark Baseball 15U at Ozark’s Eagle Stadium in the completion of a rain-delay game from Saturday. Meanwhile, the Wiregrass Cardinals defeated GATA Wolfpack 10-1 at Northcutt Field in Dothan.
The Wiregrass Cardinals finished Pool B play with a 4-0 record and the Cardinals 15U team went 3-0 in Pool C play.
Both teams earned a No. 1 seed in bracket play, which starts today in 15U, 16U/17U and 18/19U. The Cardinals are the top seed in the 16/17U tournament and will play today at 2:45 p.m. at Northcutt Field against the winner of an 8 a.m. game between Ozark Baseball and D65 NLB Orlando.
The 15U Cardinals are the top seed in the three-team, double-elimination 15U division being held at Eagle Stadium. They play at 5 p.m. against the winner of the 2:45 p.m. game between Ozark Baseball 15U and the Dothan Dragons 14U.
The Dothan Dragons 16U team was the champion of Pool A in the 16-17U division, going 2-0-1.
Other Sunday results
In other 16U-17U games from Sunday, Ozark Baseball 15U defeated the Dothan Dragons 14U team 9-2 and Enterprise defeated GATA Wolfpack 5-4.
18-19U action
Only one game was played Sunday in the 18-19U tournament as the North Florida Black Sox White routed D65 NLB Orlando 15-0.
LB Warriors finished as the top seed in the five-team division, going 3-0 during pool play.
Today’s schedule
15U Bracket
At Eagle Stadium, Ozark
B11 Game -- Ozark Baseball 15U vs. Dothan Dragons 14U, 2:45 p.m.
B12 Game -- Wiregrass Cardinals 15U vs. B11 winner, 5 p.m.
16U-17U Bracket
At Northcutt Field, Dothan
B15 Game – Ozark Baseball vs. D65 NLB Orlando, 8 a.m.
B16 Game – Enterprise Baseball vs. GATA Wolfpack, 10:15 a.m.
B17 Game – Wiregrass Cardinals vs. B15 winner, 2:45 p.m.
B18 Game – Dothan Dragons 16U vs. B16 winner, 12:30 p.m.
18-19U Bracket
At Eagle Stadium, Ozark
B1 Game – North Florida Black Sox White vs. D65 NLB Orlando, 8 a.m.
B2 Game – LB Warriors vs. B1 winner, 12:30 p.m.
B3 Game – North Florida Black Sox Gray vs. Wiregrass Cardinals, 10:15 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.