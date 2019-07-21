AAU Cards logo

Two Wiregrass Cardinals teams earned victories Sunday during AAU National Tournament play in Dothan and Ozark, finishing off perfect records in pool play in the 16U/17U division.

The Wiregrass Cardinals 15U claimed a 9-2 win over Ozark Baseball 15U at Ozark’s Eagle Stadium in the completion of a rain-delay game from Saturday. Meanwhile, the Wiregrass Cardinals defeated GATA Wolfpack 10-1 at Northcutt Field in Dothan.

The Wiregrass Cardinals finished Pool B play with a 4-0 record and the Cardinals 15U team went 3-0 in Pool C play.

Both teams earned a No. 1 seed in bracket play, which starts today in 15U, 16U/17U and 18/19U. The Cardinals are the top seed in the 16/17U tournament and will play today at 2:45 p.m. at Northcutt Field against the winner of an 8 a.m. game between Ozark Baseball and D65 NLB Orlando.

The 15U Cardinals are the top seed in the three-team, double-elimination 15U division being held at Eagle Stadium. They play at 5 p.m. against the winner of the 2:45 p.m. game between Ozark Baseball 15U and the Dothan Dragons 14U.

The Dothan Dragons 16U team was the champion of Pool A in the 16-17U division, going 2-0-1.

Other Sunday results

In other 16U-17U games from Sunday, Ozark Baseball 15U defeated the Dothan Dragons 14U team 9-2 and Enterprise defeated GATA Wolfpack 5-4.

18-19U action

Only one game was played Sunday in the 18-19U tournament as the North Florida Black Sox White routed D65 NLB Orlando 15-0.

LB Warriors finished as the top seed in the five-team division, going 3-0 during pool play.

Today’s schedule

15U Bracket

At Eagle Stadium, Ozark

B11 Game -- Ozark Baseball 15U vs. Dothan Dragons 14U, 2:45 p.m.

B12 Game -- Wiregrass Cardinals 15U vs. B11 winner, 5 p.m.

16U-17U Bracket

At Northcutt Field, Dothan

B15 Game – Ozark Baseball vs. D65 NLB Orlando, 8 a.m.

B16 Game – Enterprise Baseball vs. GATA Wolfpack, 10:15 a.m.

B17 Game – Wiregrass Cardinals vs. B15 winner, 2:45 p.m.

B18 Game – Dothan Dragons 16U vs. B16 winner, 12:30 p.m.

18-19U Bracket

At Eagle Stadium, Ozark

B1 Game – North Florida Black Sox White vs. D65 NLB Orlando, 8 a.m.

B2 Game – LB Warriors vs. B1 winner, 12:30 p.m.

B3 Game – North Florida Black Sox Gray vs. Wiregrass Cardinals, 10:15 a.m.

