The Wiregrass restaurants below are currently open and ready to serve your family via pickup and delivery! Call or visit their websites for menu and delivery information.

Bus. Name Pickup Delivery Phone Address Website
Stix & Cones/Dothan Ice Cream Co Yes Yes 334-305-0111 123 N. Foster St, Dothan dothanicecream.com
Old Mill Yes No 334-794-8530 2557 Murphy Mill Rd., Dothan oldmilldothan.com
Cookies Corner Cafe Yes No 334-678-8242 201 6th Ave, Dothan
Dobb's BBQ Yes No 334-794-5195 2636 South Oates St, Dothan
Full Moon BBQ Yes No 334-446-4322 3826 Montgomery Hwy, Dothan fullmoonbbq.com
Bojangles Yes No 334-699-6838 2794 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan bojangles.com
Bojangles Yes No 334-479-0350 1074 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan bojangles.com
Things and Wings Yes No 334-673-9464 All 3 Locations bit.ly/thingsnwings
Dakota Coffee Works Yes Yes 334-699-2555 4440 W. Main St, Dothan dakotacoffeeworks.com
Dakota Coffee Works Yes Yes 334-363-5500 5 North Point Parkway, Enterprise dakotacoffeeworks.com
Rock-N-Roll Sushi Yes Yes 334-596-5659 103 Apple Ave. Suite 2, Dothan rocknrollsushi.com
Annie Pearl's Home Cooking Yes Yes 334-793-3000 4930 West State Hwy. 52, Dothan facebook.com/intaylorplaza/
Beef O Bradys Yes Yes 334-678-0010 2743 Montgomery Hwy #1010, Dothan beefobradys.com/dothan
Beef O Bradys Yes Yes 334-348-9464 621 Boll Weevil Cir Suite 32-A, Enterprise beefobradys.com/enterprise
Hot's Deli Yes Yes 334-671-5550 180 Westgate Pkwy., Dothan hotsdeli.com
The Byrd Feeder Yes Yes 334-791-0877 1971 S. Brannon Stand Rd, Dothan
Texas Roadhouse Yes No 334-792-5826 3730 Montgomery Hwy, Dothan texasroadhouse.com

