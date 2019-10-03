The current drought continues to impact Wiregrass farmers, according to William Birdsong, an agronomist with the Wiregrass Research and Extension Center.
“Everybody’s very concerned about the drought,” he said. “It’s a very spotty crop. It’s all in the timing of when you planted. Before the rainfall completely shut off, the rainfall pattern was very spotty, as well.”
According to Birdsong, these are the local impacts:
>> Cotton – cotton planted earlier in the year, like in April, is faring well. Yields are diminishing for cotton planted later in the year, like in June.
>> Peanuts – farmers are struggling to even retrieve crops at this time due to the baked soil. Those who attempt harvest are experiencing higher equipment costs due to worn out blades, and harvesting is taking longer to complete. A half-inch to an inch of rain would allow farmers to at least retrieve what is left of the crop.
>> Cattle – farmers usually begin to plant oats, rye and other grasses for winter around this time but have begun to supplement with hay and feed more frequently – raising costs.
As for the next chance for rain, weather.com forecasts a 20% chance of scattered showers through Monday, increasing to 40% on Tuesday.
Jeremy Wise, Eagle staff writer
