Local artist Michele Tabor Kimbrough was inspired by the colorful, vibrant carnival in St. Croix on a visit there in 2017. The memories made during that post-Christmas excursion to the biggest of the U.S. Virgin Islands spurred her to create multiple works based on the experience. Currently, she has almost a dozen pieces and continues to create more.
She entered one, “Queen Mary—Crusian Carnival Series,” in the running for inclusion in the Florida Watercolor Society’s online exhibit. It was accepted, “juried in” by noted watercolor artist Carrie Walker.
Kimbrough, thrilled by that alone, recently felt like she’d received an early Christmas present when the FWS told her she’d won an award and would be be getting a call from the president of the group. In that call, she learned that her piece had won a Merit Award, a distinction that put her just barely beyond third place. When the pieces are assessed to determine which would take 1-3rd place, her work was recognized as worthy of a nod even though it didn’t finish in the top three.
The group’s latest online gallery will soon be viewable, if it’s not already there, at floridawatercolorsociety.org.
And to see more of Kimbrough’s work, including works from her Carnival series, you can visit her website at micheletaborkimbrough.art.
Her physical gallery on Lafayette Street in downtown Marianna has been closed since Hurricane Michael, due to storm damage, but Kimbrough said she hopes to have it open in January 2020.
She expects to feature the Carnival series, a work still in progress, in a September solo exhibit in her gallery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.