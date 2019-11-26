Wallace Community College is looking for artwork from local artists to display in its new health science building.
“Caring for the Wiregrass through Art” is a collaborative effort among Wallace, the Dothan WCCD Foundation, the Heersink Family Foundation, and the Wiregrass Museum of Art that seeks to showcase the work of artists working in the tri-state region while improving the quality of education for health science students across eight disciplines.
“We are seeing an increasing number of medical-related art programs across the country, linking art to well-being of patients, as well as a teaching aid for future workforce in the field. This partnership, and the inclusion of visual art on campus, will provide long-term impacts on students, faculty, and our regional artists,” said Dana-Marie Lemmer, WMA’s executive director and curator, in a press statement.
Artists participating in "Caring for the Wiregrass through Art" will receive payment for their original artwork. WCCD Foundation will retain 30 percent of the sale of any artwork.
The deadline to submit pieces is Dec. 6 through this link: www.wiregrassmuseum.org/artist-opportunities/.
