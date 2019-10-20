Many of us go through life being either on the mountaintop or down in the valley. However, since we are human, much of our feelings are based on our circumstances and our emotions.
If everything is going well with our family and our work, then we can be reasonably satisfied. What happens to us then when we face some heartbreaking news such as the death of a loved one, a possible terminal illness, problems with our children or our marriage? First, it hits us like a billiard ball, and we go down, down, down. Some of us rage against the problems we are facing, but ultimately, it is God that we actually are angry with. Why did this have to happen to me? What have I ever done to deserve this? I've tried so hard to do right and trust God and now this! If this describes you right now, you are more than likely “on a string” and are bound to bottom out.
When Charles McGowan, a former head pastor of Dothan's First Presbyterian Church, spoke at Rod Andrews' funeral recently, he talked about how King David was often despondent even though he was described as “A man after God's own heart.” In spite of all the promises God had made him, and all the victories he had seen in his own life, whenever a serious problem hit him, David spiraled downward.
For believers today who have received the gift of the Holy Spirit, it doesn't have to be this way. We have power within ourselves to rise above each situation's hardships. In Psalm 16:5-6, there is a promise to hold on to: “The Lord is my chosen portion and my cup, you hold my lot. The lines have fallen for me in pleasant places; indeed, I have a beautiful inheritance.” No matter what you are facing, if you belong to God, he has a plan for good and not evil in everything that happens to you.
In his book “In Prayer,” Ole Hallesby tells the story of a poor tenant farmer named Jorn. Jorn was born with such feeble eyes that he could not work very much. His entire life had been one of sad circumstances, and yet, as he grew up, he became the most tender-hearted of men and prayed for every single person in his small community. Many came to see Jorn from all over the area for his encouragement and for him to pray for them. He never displayed any bitterness at what had happened in his life, but he truly loved God and loved others. As he lay dying , he was still praying for others, naming them one by one and praying earnestly for each one.
The Apostle Paul said in Philippians 12: “I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation.” I believe that secret was found in verse 13: “I can do everything through him who gives me strength.” We are not our own. We belong to God and no matter what life brings us, God's plan is to bless us. Whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord's. In the words of football coach Steve Spurrier: “No matter how good or how bad the situation, just keep on playing.” Or, in my belief, keep on trusting, keep on walking and keep on praying.
Contact Ann Varnum at annvarnum@gmail.com.
