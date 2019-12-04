Blue Bar on Ross Clark Circle abruptly shuttered it doors after months of not paying alcohol taxes or renewing its business license.
A “for lease” sign can be seen on the front windows.
Todd McDonald, director of planning development, recommended the Dothan City commission continuing the process to set a hearing to revoke the sports bar’s privilege license despite the recent closure.
Since the business has closed, he asked the city at the commission’s Dec. 3 meeting to not issue any future renewals.
He also asked the board to authorize staff to request that the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board withhold further sales of liquor until all past due taxes are paid and the business is issued a current business license.
An audit is underway to determine the exact amount of taxes is owed by owner Andre Barber, but McDonald said he has not paid alcohol taxes for quite a while. A business license has not been renewed for over six months.
There have been a repeated number of attempts since June 1 to encourage Barber to pay, according to a staff report from the city’s planning and zoning department.
On Nov. 7, Barber was summoned to appear in magistrate court and was found guilty of conducting business without a license, according to the report.
“We work with folks as best we can. If they don’t want to work with us, we can’t help that,” McDonald said.
In accordance with city code, McDonald said the city could attach a lien to a person’s property if the taxes are not paid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.