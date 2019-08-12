Main Street Alabama shares vision for downtown Enterprise

After visiting Enterprise and speaking to residents last week, the Main Street Alabama Resource Team held a meeting to present its vision for downtown Enterprise.
The meeting took place last Thursday night at the Enterprise Farmer’s Market, where team members presented findings and recommendations for downtown. In June, Enterprise was designated a Main Street Alabama community.
The team focused on four areas -- promotion, design, economic vitality and organization -- which were represented by Main Street Alabama Field Services Specialist Trisha Black, President of Community Design Solutions Randy Wilson, Main Street Alabama President Mary Helmer and Downtown Professionals Network Owner Jay Schlinsog, respectively.
Among the highlights were a rendering of how downtown Enterprise could look in the future and new promotional ideas.
“I know every single thing that’s wrong with (my) car, because I drive it every single day,” Wilson said. “My suspicion is that you here in downtown Enterprise know everything that is wrong your downtown, because you experience it 24/7, 365. You need people like us to come in every now and then and objectively look at your place and remind you this is a fabulous place to live, work, dine, reside and invest.”
Wilson presented four design recommendations, the first being to “pursue walkability” downtown.
“Historically, downtowns were always innately walkable,” he said. “It promotes good tourism, good commerce and it’s just an enjoyable experience. To do that we need to achieve at least four conditions. That walk needs to be useful. It needs to be safe. It needs to be comfortable -- there needs to be shade and places to sit and rest. And it needs to be interesting.”
Wilson showed various renovations to downtown alleys and sidewalks that increased walkability in other downtowns.
He also provided a rendering of what downtown could look like that included trees for shade, a bike lane and colorful seating areas.
One of Wilson’s big suggestions was to provide more signage showing the location of public parking or other areas. Another was creative renovation of abandoned buildings, including the installation of a pass-through establishment.
From a promotional standpoint, Black said it’s important to properly use social media for campaigns and to spread positivity by highlighting volunteers, supporting new businesses and “getting ahead of negative perceptions.”
“If you have a vacant building, how about put a poster up that says, ‘This building is not empty. This space is filled with opportunity,” she said. “Just start changing the narrative. Show people that work is being done and that volunteers are out there doing their job.”
Black also mentioned the importance of quality marketing of the Boll Weevil and other local attractions/offerings/events.
Schlinsog presented numbers from a community survey that was posted last week and, at the time of the meeting, had 349 recorded responses.
Most of the responses were favorable, and 77% of the respondents said they believed downtown Enterprise was “improving or making progress.”
The survey will remain open until the end of this week.
There were various other recommendations presented by the team in the two-hour meeting. After the meeting, attendees were encouraged to sign up to help with one of the four key areas.
Helmer said the team will return in six weeks with a more comprehensive plan.
“We’ll work with you guys to carry you through the first three to five years,” she said. You should never be sitting around a table going, ‘I wonder what we’re supposed to be doing today? “We’re going to give you some things to do early and quick, and look at some longer term things. This, tonight, is just the tip of the iceberg.”
On Oct. 9, the team will return for three-hour training on each of the four points.
