Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Americans have been getting mixed messages about face masks. Officials warned the public not to go out and buy masks because they’d be needed by front-line health-care workers. Then the public was advised to wear them. Even the president advised using masks, but added that he would not do so.
As the crisis has unfolded, there have been many reports of shortages of masks and other personal protective equipment in hospitals and clinics, and as a result, infections among doctors, nurses and other health-care workers emerged.
The situation was ripe for the sort of abuse that follows natural disasters, such as price gouging. Instead what we’ve seen is benevolence. People with a bit of sewing skill have taken to their Singers to whip out simple cloth masks and either give them away or sell them for the cost of materials. They’re not scientifically constructed, virus-blocking, hospital-grade devices, but they’re certainly better than nothing, if only to give people a slightly better sense of security.
This week, two Dothan organizations held giveaways for masks, and the distribution was complete in short order. Complete Hearing passed out 1,000 masks Wednesday. On Thursday, the Healthcare Resource Center did the same. The business owners were able to locate a source for the hard-to-find masks and bought what they could. Should more become available, the businesses will do it again, the owners say.
We applaud these business owners for their efforts and generosity, and we are particularly cheered by the scores of residents who’ve matched their sewing machines with their consideration for others to create a whole new grassroots industry.
Our community thanks you.
