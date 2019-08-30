Enterprise City Hall and other city offices -- as well as the Coffee County Courthouse -- will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of Labor Day.
The Department of Public Works will not pick up garbage on Monday. The Monday route will be serviced on Tuesday, the Tuesday route will be serviced on Wednesday and the rest of the week’s garbage pick-up schedule will remain the same.
For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 348-2665.
Those in the county with regular Monday trash pickup will have their trash picked up as normal, according to Director of Coffee County Environmental Services Mike Thornton.
A couple of Fort Rucker Gates -- Faulkner and Newton -- closed today and will resume normal operating hours next Tuesday, according to a release from the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker.
All city offices and facilities will return to normal operating hours Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.