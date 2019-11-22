Northside Methodist announced Friday it will leave the Alabama Independent Schools Association to join the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
The move is effective for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.
Northside Methodist had been a part of the AISA for the last eight years.
Friday’s announcement comes a night after the NMA board approved the move to join the AHSAA.
Check back later tonight for more information on the Knights’ move to the AHSAA.
