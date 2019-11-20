While an exact number of Dothan Utilities online customers affected by a recent third-party security breach remains unknown, officials defined the impact a bit more Wednesday.
Dothan IT Director Jack Mason said CentralSquare, whose Click2Gov application became the target of hackers between Aug. 26 and Oct. 14, has informed him the attack used a “screen scraper” process to steal online customers’ private information. That means Dothan Utilities customers who used stored credit card and address information to pay their bills in that timeframe were not likely subject to the data breach.
Customers who typed their information in the system, like those who may have used the one-time payment system or new customers, may still be at risk, Mason said. CentralSquare has not notified Dothan officials of how many customers may have been impacted as of yet.
Mason said Dothan Utilities averages 10,000 online payments each month.
CentralSquare is currently creating a corrective action plan, which will include a hotline where DU customers can call to get more information. When the hotline is established, city officials will announce it.
Mason advises DU customers who may have been affected should notify their banks about the potential breach.
A DU user notified city officials that their data had been compromised and that the Click2Gov application was one they had recently used in late October, Mason said. City officials contacted CentralSquare about the issue the next day, and CentralSquare admitted that some attacks may have occurred, Mason said.
CentralSquare conducted an analysis of the Dothan systems and reported a data breach to the city after business hours on Nov. 6. With the Veterans Day holiday approaching, city officials – including legal counsel – could not schedule a conference call to discuss the scope of the breach and corrective actions until Nov. 12.
The city announced the breach on Tuesday, and on Wednesday officials learned the attack affected eight other cities. Officials plan to switch to another payment system provider by the end of January as a part of Dothan Utilities’ new smart-metering system now being installed.
