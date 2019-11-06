Oct. 29
» Dustin Wood, 29, Elba — first-degree domestic violence.
» Scott Tinsley, 49, Elba — failure to appear.
Oct. 30
» Christopher Baker, 31, Jack — failure to appear (3), probation violation.
» Heather Jones, 44, Elba — third-degree theft of property, probation violation.
» Austin Money, 25, Troy — unauthorized use of motor vehicle, failure to appear (2).
» Larry Burks, 26, Enterprise — obstructing government operations.
Nov. 1
» Gregory Vidal Cole, 47, Enterprise — loitering.
Nov. 2
» Samuel White, 57, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence.
» Susie Ann Warren, 28, Slocomb — failure to appear.
Nov. 3
» Darren Lee Tucker, 54, Enterprise — failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.
» Amy Redd Tucker, 52, Enterprise — failure to appear (disorderly conduct), fourth-degree theft of property.
» Sabin Kendel Shrewe, 29, Andalusia — second-degree possession of marijuana.
» Jonathan Lewis Mays, 36, Kinsey — fourth-degree theft of property.
» Clinton James Ashford, 53, Tuskegee — first-degree arson.
Nov. 4
» Joshua Dewayne Fadely, 40, Elba — parole violation.
» Samuel Miller, 39, Opp — probation violation.
» Tayquan Damontae McCloud, 22, Enterprise — failure to appear (2), possession of drug paraphernalia.
» Curtis Tyone Threats, 42, Elba — harassment (4), third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, third-degree domestic violence (harassment).
» Lannie Doyle Hudson, 49, Enterprise — failure to appear (4).
