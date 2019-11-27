Nov. 20
» Sandra Kaye Covington, 50, Northpoint — driving under the influence.
» Clayton Van Larson, 18, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence (harassing communications).
Nov. 21
» Steven Oliver Lawrence, 38, Dothan — disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
» Debra Ann Bryant Register, 47, Opp — failure to appear (expired license).
» Markus Purswell, 25, Kinston — probation dip.
» Deondre Shunte Carlton, 41, Enterprise — second-degree domestic violence.
» Cody Michael Leger, 21, Daleville — failure to appear.
» Anthony Wade Childs, 52, Enterprise — possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
» London John Charles Schuler, 28, Enterprise — driving under the influence.
Nov. 22
» Taylor Lee Cotton, 27, Elba — failure to appear (3), possession of a controlled substance.
» Arrisha Tenea Lee, 29, Enterprise — failure to appear (22).
» Jaramillo Evelyn Cristina Londono, 31, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence.
» Terri Shaw, 41, Opp — violation of parole.
» Douglas Glen Brownell, 27, Geneva — probation violation.
» Christopher Carnley, 35, Enterprise — probation violation.
» Gregory Stinson, 24, Elba — bond revocation (2).
» Craig Spivey, 42, Hartford — failure to appear (2).
» Sandarius Reed, 28, Elba — second-degree burglary.
» Joy Lynn Speigner, 35, Enterprise — possession of a controlled substance.
» Kristopher Joseph Speigner, 38, Enterprise — second-degree possession of marijuana, fourth-degree receiving stolen property.
» Samuel Lee Terry, 34, Enterprise — switched tag, failure to display insurance.
» Courtney Foster, 29, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence (assault), third-degree domestic violence.
» Gauge Hunter Hudson, 22, Opp — unlawful possession with intent, possession/receipt of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 23
» Michelle Lynn Lowe, 41, Enterprise — fourth-degree theft of property.
» Jason M. Skirde, 40, New Brockton — child support.
» Phylicia A. Thomas-Conner, 29, Dothan — failure to appear (traffic).
Nov. 24
» Benjamin Ernest Johnson, 29, Enterprise — failure to appear.
» Brandon Sconiers, 29, Cottondale — failure to appear (failure to display insurance), failure to appear (expired tag).
» Taurence Marshall, 35, Enterprise — failure to appear (traffic).
» Joshuan R. Maysonet, 26, Enterprise — fugitive from justice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.