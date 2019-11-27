Nov. 20

» Sandra Kaye Covington, 50, Northpoint — driving under the influence.

» Clayton Van Larson, 18, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence (harassing communications).

Nov. 21

» Steven Oliver Lawrence, 38, Dothan — disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.

» Debra Ann Bryant Register, 47, Opp — failure to appear (expired license).

» Markus Purswell, 25, Kinston — probation dip.

» Deondre Shunte Carlton, 41, Enterprise — second-degree domestic violence.

» Cody Michael Leger, 21, Daleville — failure to appear.

» Anthony Wade Childs, 52, Enterprise — possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

» London John Charles Schuler, 28, Enterprise — driving under the influence.

Nov. 22

» Taylor Lee Cotton, 27, Elba — failure to appear (3), possession of a controlled substance.

» Arrisha Tenea Lee, 29, Enterprise — failure to appear (22).

» Jaramillo Evelyn Cristina Londono, 31, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence.

» Terri Shaw, 41, Opp — violation of parole.

» Douglas Glen Brownell, 27, Geneva — probation violation.

» Christopher Carnley, 35, Enterprise — probation violation.

» Gregory Stinson, 24, Elba — bond revocation (2).

» Craig Spivey, 42, Hartford — failure to appear (2).

» Sandarius Reed, 28, Elba — second-degree burglary.

» Joy Lynn Speigner, 35, Enterprise — possession of a controlled substance.

» Kristopher Joseph Speigner, 38, Enterprise — second-degree possession of marijuana, fourth-degree receiving stolen property.

» Samuel Lee Terry, 34, Enterprise — switched tag, failure to display insurance.

» Courtney Foster, 29, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence (assault), third-degree domestic violence.

» Gauge Hunter Hudson, 22, Opp — unlawful possession with intent, possession/receipt of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 23

» Michelle Lynn Lowe, 41, Enterprise — fourth-degree theft of property.

» Jason M. Skirde, 40, New Brockton — child support.

» Phylicia A. Thomas-Conner, 29, Dothan — failure to appear (traffic).

Nov. 24

» Benjamin Ernest Johnson, 29, Enterprise — failure to appear.

» Brandon Sconiers, 29, Cottondale — failure to appear (failure to display insurance), failure to appear (expired tag).

» Taurence Marshall, 35, Enterprise — failure to appear (traffic).

» Joshuan R. Maysonet, 26, Enterprise — fugitive from justice.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments