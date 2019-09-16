A Dothan man awaiting his murder trial was arrested Friday after he was stabbed by his sister, who police say acted in self-defense.
Dentavious Jamal Givens, 25, of Dothan, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
At the time of incident, Givens was out of jail on bond for murder charges in the beating death of Neal Craft Barber.
Police responded to a domestic dispute Thursday at a local beauty supply store located on Reeves Street.
“It was determined during the investigation Givens instigated the argument, and allegedly struck his sister multiple times in the head with a broom stick,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. The victim suffered severe bruising.”
No charges are filed against Givens’ sister
Givens is in the Houston County Jail with no bond. His murder trial is scheduled for Nov. 4.
