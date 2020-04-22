Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced the creation of a state-federal task force to investigate crimes related to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to reports, the task force will be a subcommittee of the Economic Crime Alliance of Alabama (ECAA) and will be made up of more than a dozen state and federal agencies.
Crimes that will be investigated include stimulus payment fraud, personal protective equipment (PPE) fraud, COVID-19 testing and treatment fraud, fake charities related to the coronavirus, price gouging, hoarding of personal protective equipment designated as scarce, fraud targeting the elderly, and other criminal and fraudulent behavior associated with the current pandemic.
“As our nation and state grapple with the societal disruption of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, criminal elements have preyed upon widespread fear and uncertainty to victimize the public,” said Marshall. “Due to the broad nature of the financial crimes being perpetrated against the public, a dedicated team of state and federal partners has been assembled to channel resources and expertise to identify criminals and bring them to justice.”
If you know of any illegal activity regarding COVID-19, please email the Alabama Attorney General’s office at ReportCovid19Crime@AlabamaAg.Gov.
