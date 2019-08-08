“After a thorough assessment, we have found no evidence that student or employee personal identifiable information has been stolen through this malware attack,” Houston County Superintendent David Sewell confirmed in a press release. “We have found no evidence of a data breach.”
Sewell said that several companies have evaluated the network and stated they found no evidence that data was leaked. Thankfully, he said, virus-blocking and monitoring software was able to stop it before it was fully executed.
“We did not receive a ransom message,” he said in an interview.
Sewell said local law enforcement has turned over the case to the FBI to identify the source of the hack, but said he doubts they’ll find the entity responsible for the server attack.
There is still limited phone service, with only one phone line operable at each school in the district. There is also limited computer and printer functionality and available internet service at this time.
Employees are still in the process of going school to school to reboot a total of roughly 4,000 devices on the network and rebuilding the wide area network.
