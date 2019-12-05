MONTGOMERY — A man held in the abduction and slaying of an Alabama college student isn’t fighting for bond in a separate kidnapping case, his attorney said Thursday.
News outlets reported that Ibraheem Yazeed, 29, appeared in Montgomery County court on kidnapping, attempted murder and robbery charges linked to an incident in February. Defense attorney Preston Presley did not oppose a judge’s decision to revoke his bond.
Yazeed, who wore shackles and a protective vest during a hearing, acknowledged he understood what his lawyer was doing during the appearance.
Yazeed is charged separately in Lee County with capital murder in the abduction and killing of Aniah Blanchard, 19, the daughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.
Yazeed is being held without bond in Blanchard’s death. His lawyer said Yazeed could reverse himself and seek bond in the earlier case if charges are dropped in Blanchard’s killing.
Blanchard disappeared from Auburn in October, and her remains were found in east Alabama. Yazeed was free on $295,000 bond at the time of her disappearance.
